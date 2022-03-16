District News: Abbeydorney, Ardfert, Kilflynn and Kilmoyley

ABBEYDORNEY

Lotto

Abbeydorney Parish Hall and Community Projects Members Lotto. Results 08/03/2022. 1st Jackpot €10,000. Numbers Drawn: 11,14,18,24. No Winner. 2nd Jackpot €4,200. Numbers Drawn: 05,11,16,21 No Winner. Consolation Prizes; €25 Gillian Lucid, Clash; €25 TJ Goff, Clashmealcon, Causeway and €25 Noreen Feehon, Ballyduff.

Names Drawn For Mini Jackpot Draw: Leonard Tuohy, Kilmoyley; Anna Fitzgerald, Causeway and James Flaherty, Abbeydorney.

Next Lotto Jackpots: €10,000 and €4,300 Tickets €2 each or 3 for €5. One €2 ticket covers both Jackpot. Thank you for your continued support.

Active Retired

Our Active Retired Group are taking a break on Wednesday, 16th March, but will be meeting the following Wednesday (23rd March) from 10.30am to 1.30pm, in the Abbeydorney Parish Community Hall.

A beautiful meal will be served. Please contact the Community Hall and leave a message if you have any enquiries on 066 7135831 New members are always welcome. We hope everyone enjoys the St Patrick’s Day festivities and the parade in the village on Thursday.

CE Scheme

The following vacancies are currently available on the Abbeydorney CE Scheme: Active Retired Facilitator and Laundry Assistant. Upcoming vacancies are: Environmental Workers, Laundry Assistant, Maintenance Worker and Receptionist. You must be in receipt of an Irish Social Welfare payment for 12+ months and over 21 years to be eligible for the CE Scheme, email your CV to abbeydevcom.ltd@gmail.com /telephone 066 7135831 or ask your LES/DSP officer to forward your details.

ARDFERT

St Brendan’s AC

The club will be taking part in the St Patrick’s Day parade in Causeway at 1.30pm on this Thursday. Assembly is at the sportsfield in Causeway at least half hour in advance. Details have been sent to all athletes and is on the club Facebook page.

Training for adults is on this Wednesday at 7.30pm in MTU, Tralee and on Monday at 8pm at the ARC. The county 5k road championships are on 27th March.

Juvenile training: this Wednesday at Banna Beach Resort for U12s and over from7-8pm. No Thursday training this week. Next Monday, U12s and over will train at the ARC from 8-9pm.

Well done to the Couch to 5K group who participated in the Tralee parkrun on Saturday last where 260 people ran and walked under the management of St Brendan’s AC.

Info re the club on 087 7985557 and email stbrendansa.c.kerry@gmail.com or see St Brendan’s AC Kerry Facebook .

GAA Lotto

The St Brendan’s Hurling Club / Ardfert Football Club GAA lotto jackpot this week was €6,000

Numbers Drawn: 4, 24, 27, 29. No winner

Congratulations to the following consolation prize winners: €50: Joseph Leen, Station Road; €25: Mairéad Kirby, An Fearann; €25: David Wallace, Cloonglebe.

Lotto Jackpot is now €6,200

The next lotto draw will take place on Monday, 14 March in McElligott’s Bar at 8.00pm

St. Brendan’s / Ardfert GAA encourages all lotto players to avail of our online facility -www.clubforce.com

Alternatively, tickets are available at Ardfert Post Office, Horgan’s Centra and McElligott’s Bar. Thank you for your ongoing support for both our clubs. Míle buíochas.

KILFLYNN

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

After two tough years for everyone, it’s time to celebrate St Patrick’s Day as a community.

The call goes out to clubs and community groups to get involved in this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Kilflynn.

Hundreds of people from dozens of organisations have taken part every year, showing the amazing community spirit in the village and bringing much colour and entertainment to proceedings. Let this year be amazing.

Kilflynn Community Together are organising this year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade and are hoping to see all community groups taking part. Interested groups can contact Niamh on 0863144157 to book their place

This year’s parade will get underway at 4:00pm sharp on March 17th. It will be a wonderful gathering of the Kilflynn and surrounding communities awash with colour and imagination!

The name of the Grand Marshall, the person who will lead the 2022 Kilflynn parade, will be announced nearer the day.

Living Willow Workshop

Kilflynn Nature Garden are holding a Living Willow Workshop on Saturday 19th March, from 11.00 am until 2pm at Ballyconnell Heights, Kilflynn. It will be a hands-on workshop where you can learn how to make living structures using willow canes which can then grow into garden features. The workshop costs €20. Bring a packed lunch and suitable clothing, footwear and gardening gloves. To book call 0861939217 or email kilflynnnaturegarden@gmail.com

Kilflynn City Running Group

The day is nearly upon us. All participants have been training hard since January the 9th for their run on St. Patrick’s Day. They will run between 5km and 15 km. All monies raised are being given to Kilflynn national school for vital equipment. We are currently at €2177.

But we are hoping that on that day people from the community will come to Crotta and support our school by making a donation. And also, if people want to run that haven’t been part of the training everyone is more than welcome to join in. Thanks everyone. It’s been a pleasure working with everyone.Special thanks to our backers and sponsors without whose backing this event would not be taking place. #parkerspub #kerrycustompanels #lafitnessabbeydorney

Scor Na nOg

Getting this year’s 2022 competitions at County level underway will be the Scor Na nOg County Finals with the Glenbeigh/Glencar Sports Hall the venue on this Sunday March 20th; with a starting time of 4.30pm.

It promises to be a very enjoyable evening and a huge crowd is expected; medals for both first and second with the winner in each of the seven categories going forward representing their Country to the Munster Finals in Halla na Feile, Cashel, County Tipperary Sunday April 3rd.

We wish the best of luck to the Crotta Scor Na nOg contestants Solo Singing: Amy Cronin, Instrumental Music: Conor Brennan, David Trant, Thomas Breen, Sarah Murphy, Grace Hannon Linnane and their mentor Aoife Murphy (Music) and Tom Breen (Crotta Scor officer)

‘Split the Bucket’ returns

A draw for the March Kilflynn Community Together ‘Split the Bucket’ will take place Saturday,26th of March in Parker’s, Kilflynn @ 10:00pm.

To mark the return of the draw we are guaranteeing a minimum of €500 to the lucky envelope drawn out of the bucket.

Get your entries in (as many as you like) before Saturday! It could be your lucky day! We have buckets at various businesses around Kilflynn–Parkers Pub, Herbert’s Bar and Zam Zam Kebab.

The concept of the draw is simple, simply place your €2 into the envelope at the venue, write your name and phone on the envelope and you could possibly ‘split the bucket!’

Funds raised will be used for projects that will benefit and improve Kilflynn. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Weekly darts tournament

The weekly Darts Double Tournament in Parker’s Snug, on Saturday night 12th March, Butch Fealy and Darragh Mulivhil defeated Darragh O’Donoghue and Mike Mullins in the final. The winners received Certified Irish Angus Beef each. Thanks to the darts players who showed up on time last Saturday night, and to Betty Falvey for supervising the tournament.

The next Darts tournament will take place on Saturday night 19th March in Parker’s Snug at 9.30p.m. All names in for 9.15p.m Sharp. The winners of the weekly darts will receive Irish Angus Beef each.

Save The Date – The next darts exhibition event in Parker’s Pub and will be Tony “Silverback” O’Shea and Andy “The “Hammer” Hamilton on Sunday 24th July at 3.00p.m.

St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn

Mass Intention for the week in St. Mary’s Church: Wednesday 16th March at 7.30 p.m. Vigil St. Patrick’s Day Friday 18th March 10.00 a.m. Saturday 19th March at 6.00 p.m. Kitty McCarthy, Knockbrack, Kilflynn.

Parish Office can be contacted by phone 066 4018996 Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. or by email: abbeydorney@dioceseofkerry.ie Masses from St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney are streamed live on www.dioceseofkerry.ie, on Sunday at 10 a.m. Go to Abbeydorney Parish and click on watch live Mass. Kilflynn Eucharistic Adoration Monday (7.00 p.m.-8.00 p.m.) Kilflynn Altar Society for March: Claire & Carmel Walshe Blessed Candles €6 of pack of 6 available from Parish Office.

Kilflynn Eucharistic Adoration 7.00 p.m.-8.00 p.m.

Crotta Lotto results

The Crotta hurling club weekly lotto draw was held on Monday 14th March at Herbert’s Bar, Kilflynn

The Four numbers drawn out of the drum by the independent observer: Graham Harris, Clounsillagh, Lixnaw were 3, 23,24 and 32. There was no winner of the 7,800 Jackpot. Congratulations to the following who won €35 in the lucky dip draw: Margret Keane,Connolly Park, Tralee, Aisling Leahy,Rathkenny, Abbeydornrey and Paddy and Grace Kennelly, Dysart, Lixnaw. The Next draw will take place in Parker’s Pub, Kilflynn on Monday 21st March at 10.00p.m for a €7,800 Jackpot. Tickets available 3 for €5 online visit www.crottagaa.club or this link https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=427#Anchor or Herbert’s Bar/Village Store, Parker’s Pub, Zam Zam Kabab, Foley Shop Lixnaw, Abbeydorney Post Office, or from any club officer. Many thanks to all who contribute to our weekly Club Lotto. Your continued support is greatly appreciated.

KILMOYLEY

Community Care Lotto

There was no winner of the €9,300 jackpot for the 7th of March 2022. Numbers drawn by Padraig O’Sullivan were 2,6,12,20. The €50 winner was Muireann Nolan, Ardrahan and the two €30 winners were Ruby Fitzgerald, Lerrig and Rebecca O’Connor, Kilmore.31 card driveResults from recent card games23rd February Tickets - Sean McGrath, PB McElligott, Owen HorganCard game - Moss Harmon, Ann O’Callaghan, Nora Beahan, Ann Walsh Card game 2nd MarchTickets - Seamus McEnery, PB McElligott, Sean McGrathCard Game - Nora Beahan, Sheila O’Halloran, Sean McGrath, PB McElligottTable prize - Liam Keane, Ann WalshCard game 9th MarchTickets - Pat Ross, Mary Horgan, Moss HarmonCard game - Eddie Joe McElligott, Sheila O’Halloran, Joe Higgins, Pat Ross, Owen and Mary HorganTable prize - Liam Leen, Ann Walsh

Tidy Towns Kilmoyley

As we begin to emerge from what has been a challenging time for us all and life begins to resemble normality again, it was great for the Kilmoyley Tidy Towns group to once again meet back indoors in the Community Centre for the first time in two years, and begin planning events for the year.

Parish Spring Clean

If you’ve noticed that the local roads are badly in need of a litter pick and want an opportunity to gather as a community and take pride in our parish then this is your chance! The Kilmoyley Spring Clean will take place this month on Saturday 26th March meeting at the church carpark at 10am. Feel free to bring a friend.

Easter Sunday night Quiz

TTK is delighted to announce the return of our annual fundraising events and the first to take place is the Easter Sunday Table Quiz. So if you want to test your general knowledge with three other teammates then join us at An Tochar Bán pub on Easter Sunday night 17th April. Spot prizes galore. €20 per table.

Banemore Bog Ramble

Such was the success of the pre-pandemic Banemore walk, that a number of people have expressed interest in running the event once again. So, on Sunday 8th May prepare yourself for a bit of song, history, folklore and wildlife! Meeting in the Church Carpark at 10am. All Welcome!

Kilmoyley Miler Fun Run

Put the date in your calendar - the Fun Run is back once again! Our most successful event takes place this year on Sunday May 29th at 10am. Keep an eye out on local media for further info.

Tidy Towns Thursdays

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is the importance of connecting with others. With this in mind, the Tidy Towns Thursdays group will be back up-and-running from the first Thursday in May. We meet at the church carpark at 7pm, spend an hour doing a couple of jobs around the parish and then gather at O’Sullivan’s Lerrig Stores for a cuppa and a chat afterwards. There is no long term commitment expected, so feel free to join in any Thursday you’re available!

Athletics

The club will be taking part in the St Patrick’s Day parade in Causeway at 1.30pm on this Thursday. Assembly is at the sportsfield in Causeway at least half hour in advance. Details have been sent to all athletes and is on the club Facebook page.

Training for adults is on this Wednesday 7.30pm in MTU, Tralee and on Monday at 8pm at the ARC. The county 5k road championships are on 27th March.

Juvenile training: this Wednesday at Banna Beach Resort for U12s and over from 7 to 8 pm. No Thursday training this week. Next Monday, U12s and over will train at the ARC from 8 to 9 pm.

Well done to the Couch to 5K group who participated in the Tralee parkrun on Saturday last where 260 people ran and walked under the management of St Brendan’s AC.

Info re the club on 087 7985557 and email stbrendansa.c.kerry@gmail.com or see St Brendan’s AC Kerry Facebook .

Split the Bucket

The winner of the juvenile club’s Split the Bucket draw last Friday evening was Mikey Corridon with a jackpot of €148. The winning envelope was drawn by Conor Nolan.

The Juvenile Club would like to thank everyone who supported the draw and look forward to your continued support.

The next draw will be held on Friday, March 25th.