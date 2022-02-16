District News: Abbeydorney, Ardfert, Kilflynn and Kilmoyley

Fr. Francis Nolan, presented Maedhbh Hanafin, The Spa, with the Pope John Paul II International Youth Award Gold Medal for outstanding work with the Church of the Purification, Churchill, and Youth activities at her school, from left Paudie Hanafin, Ballygarron, The Spa, Fr. Francis Nolan, Maedhbh Hanafin and Mary Hanafin. Photo; John Cleary.

Fr. Francis Nolan, presented the John Paul II International Youth Award Gold Medal to Clodagh Hickey, at the Church of the Purification Churchill, Co Kerry, on Sunday for outstanding work with the Confirmation Programme at her school, and Youth work, from left Eamon Hickey, Kathleen Hickey, Fr. Francis Nolan, Clodagh Hickey and Niall Hickey. Photo; John Cleary.

Dodo Hegarty watching his grandson Darragh Fleming of St Brendan's team at the St Brendan's College versus Tralee CBS clash in the Corn Ui Mhuiri final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Supporters at the St Brendan's College versus Tralee CBS clash in the Corn Ui Mhuiri final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

ABBEYDORNEY

Active Retired Group

Abbeydorney Active Retired Group are meeting on Wednesday, 16th February, from 10.30am to 1.30pm in the Abbeydorney Parish Community Hall. We will have a guest speaker providing information on grants available for homes after which a beautiful meal will be served.

Please contact the Community Hall if you have any questions on 066 7135831. New members are most welcome.

CE Scheme

The following vacancies are currently available on the CE Scheme: Active Retired Facilitatorand Laundry Assistant Upcoming vacancies are: Environmental Workers, Laundry Assistant, Maintenance Worker and Receptionist You must be in receipt of an Irish Social Welfare payment for 12+ months and over 21 years to be eligible for the CE Scheme, email your CV to abbeydevcom.ltd@gmail.com /telephone 066 7135831 or ask your LES/DSP officer to forward your details.

Lotto

Abbeydorney Parish Hall and Community Projects Members Lotto. Results 08/02/2022. 1st Jackpot €10,000. Numbers Drawn 14,18,19,22 No Winner. 2nd Jackpot €3,800 Numbers Drawn 02,08,11,15 No Winner. Consolation Prizes- €25 Kathy Maunsell C/o Complex; €25 David, Mary, Jack and Aisling Power, Abbeydorney and €25 Christy Griffin, Baltovin.

Names Drawn For Mini Jackpot Draw; Leonard, Killmoyley; Paul O’Keeffe, Riverside, Oakpark, Tralee and Aidan Behan, Abbeydorney. Next Lotto Jackpots: €10,000 and €3,900.Tickets €2 each or 3 for €5 One €2 ticket covers both Jackpot Draws.Thank you for your continued support.

ARDFERT

St Brendan’s AC

Athletes are asked to note that the club training times are as follows: U8-U11 on Wednesday 6-7pm in Banna Resort. U12+ every Wednesday 7-8pm in Banna also.

Adult training: This Wednesday, 2nd February meeting at Na Gaeil, Tralee at 7.30pm. Extra training for adults: 11am in Tralee Town Park on Sunday. Monday at Ardfert Community centre, 7-8pm for adult strength and conditioning and meeting point for Couch to 5k group and every Wednesday 7.30pm from Na Gaeil, Tralee.

This weekend the Munster indoor championships for U12 to U19 will be staged in Nenagh. See club Facebook for details.

Results: Well done to Jessica Leen who came 4th in the Munster indoor U14 1K walk on Saturday last in Nenagh in a pb time of 6-20.37. Jessica also timed 9.25 secs in the 60m and jumped 3.42m in the long jump. Well done to the club’s adults who ran the Tralee 10 Miler on Saturday and to Margaret Carlin who won the O50 women’s section.

Club contact: 087 7985557 ot stbrendansa.c.kerry@gmail.com

KILFLYNN

Nature Garden Project

The Kilflynn Nature Garden Project plans to develop the Nature Garden in Kilflynn village has been given the go ahead by Kilflynn Community Together. This means they can start to put those plans into action. It’s going to be a busy year!!!

Clothing Drive

St. Teresa’s National School, Kilflynn are holding a clothing recycling drive fundraising. Please donate all your clean unwanted clothes, shoes, bed linen, curtains, towels, bags, belts and soft toys. Please Donate only clean dry and rewardable clothing as we cannot accept wet, dirty or damaged clothes or goods. No Duvets. Drop your bags to the Crotta Hurling Club house, Dromakee, Kilflynn from Tuesday 25th January to Sunday 27th February between the following hours 8.00a.m to 9.00p.m. 7 days a week. Thank you for your support and taking the time and effort to support our fundraising drive.

Kilflynn Vintage Club

Vintage Returns! Kilflynn Vintage Club are delighted to announce the return of our annual vintage weekend on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th June 2022. Looking forward to seeing everyone again!!

Kerry Senior Hurlers

In the 2nd round of the Allianz Hurling League 2A , The Kerry Hurlers had a 4-18 to 2-16 victory over Kildare on Sunday 13th February in Austin Stack Park, Tralee. The Crotta Hurling Club was represented by Sean Weir (CornerBack), Shane Nolan Corner Forward (1-01pen), and James Sheehan was a member of the panel. We wish a speedy recovery to Sean Weir who picked a leg injury on Sunday.

Weekly Darts Tournament

The weekly Darts Double Tournament in Parker’s Lounge Bar, on Saturday night 12th February Darragh Mulvihill and Declan Falvey defeated Seán O’Donoghue and Mike Smith in the final. The winners received a leg of lamb each.

Thanks to the darts players who showed up on time last Saturday night and thanks to Betty Falvey for supervising the tournament. It’s great to see Betty making a return to her post after 701 days at the Kilflynn venue since the recent lifting of Covid restrictions. The Next Darts Doubles tournament on Saturday night 19th February in Parker’s Pub at 9.30p.m. All names in for 9.15p.m Sharp. The winners of the weekly darts will receive a leg of lamb each.

St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn

Mass Intention for the week in St. Mary’s Church: Wednesday 16th February at 10.00 a.m. Friday 18th February at 10.00a.m, Saturday 19th February at 6.00 p.m. John McCarthy, Knockbrack, Kilflynn

Parish Office can be contacted by phone 066 4018996 Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. or by email: abbeydorney@dioceseofkerry.ie Masses from St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney are streamed live on www.dioceseofkerry.ie, on Sunday at 10 a.m. Go to Abbeydorney Parish and click on watch live Mass. Kilflynn Eucharistic Adoration Monday (7.00 p.m.-8.00 p.m.)

Kilflynn Eucharistic Adoration 7.00 p.m.-8.00 p.m.

Blessed Candles €6 of pack of 6 available from Parish Office.

Darts Exhibition

So, coming to Parker’s Pub, Kilflynn on Sunday 27th February at 3.00p.m, ‘Rapid’ Ricky Evans!

Evans is known for his incredible dart throwing speed, and has been described by Sky pundit Wayne Mardle as the quickest player he’s ever seen. Evans will usually throw three darts within three to five seconds of approaching the oche.

During the 2017 World Championship, Evans hit a 180 in just 2.16 seconds during his first-round match against Michael Smith.

He is a pure character and it promises to be a brilliantly entertaining evening, with Disco/Karaoke to follow.

We have got our hands on a few amazing prizes and we are going to raffle it off on the night. Admission is Free!

To book a spot to play Ricky please WhatsApp Mike on 0879794541.

St. Vincent De Paul

Abbeydorney/Kilflynn St. Vincent De Paul confidential number 087 7086253. St. Vincent de Paul Society clothes can be donated locally at the Disposal Facility at Abbeydorney GAA Complex or the Railway Bar Car Park, Lixnaw. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Crotta Lotto Results

The Crotta hurling club weekly lotto draw was held on Monday 14th February at Herbert’s Bar, Kilflynn

The Four numbers drawn out of the drum by the independent observer: Graham Harris, Clounsillagh, Lixnaw were 3, 6,11 and 19. There was no winner of the 7,400 Jackpot. Congratulations to the following who won €35 in the lucky dip draw:

Mike Sattery, Lady’s Walk, Ballyduff, Paud McGrath, Upper Tullig, Kilflynn and Michael McElligott Senior, Leam, Kilflynn. The Next draw will take place in Parker’s Pub, Kilflynn on Monday 21st February at 10.00p.m in compliance with Covid-19 restrictions for a €7,500 Jackpot. Tickets available 3 for €5 online visit www.crottagaa.club or this link https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=427#Anchor or Herbert’s Bar/Village Store, Parker’s Pub, Zam Zam Kabab, Foley Shop Lixnaw, Abbeydorney Post Office, or from any club officer. Many thanks to all who contribute to our weekly Club Lotto. Your continued support is greatly appreciated.

KILMOYLEY

Community Care Lotto

There was no winner of the €8,900 jackpot for the 7th of February 2022. Numbers drawn by John Collins were 7,12,13,21. The €50 winner was Padraig Murphy, Ballyhemican and the two €30 winners were Catherine Godley, Snipefield and Margaret Corridon, Ballinprior.

31 Card drive

The Kilmoyley card game makes a welcome return this Wednesday night at the Community Care Centre at 8:30pm sharp. All are welcome.Ultra running

Congratulations to PJ Meehan and his running partner Tom Owens who, between them, completed a 248km run in very difficult running conditions in the Last One Standing Castleward/ Northern Ireland backyard ultra in event one of the Four Nations trophy last weekend. PJ competed for 18 hours and finished 35th overall out of 121 runners! With the heavy rain, the athletes lost their shelter but continued despite the setback.

St Brendans AC

Kilmoyley athletes are asked to note that the club training times are as follows: U8-U11 on Wednesday 6-7pm in Banna Resort. U12+ every Wednesday 7-8pm in Banna also.

Adult training: This Wednesday, 2nd February meeting at Na Gaeil, Tralee at 7.30pm. Extra training for adults:11am in Tralee Town Park on Sunday. Monday at Ardfert Community centre, 7 to 8pm for adult strength and conditioning and meeting point for Couch to 5k group and every Wednesday 7.30pm from Na Gaeil, Tralee.

This weekend the Munster indoor championships for U12 to U19 will be staged in Nenagh. See club Facebook for details.

Results: Well done to Jessica Leen who came 4th in the Munster indoor U14 1K walk on Saturday last in Nenagh in a pb time of 6-20.37. Jessica also timed 9.25 secs in the 60m and jumped 3.42m in the long jump. Well done to the club’s adults who ran the Tralee 10 Miler on Saturday and to Margaret Carlin who won the O50 women’s section.

Kilmoyley GAA

The AGM of the senior club will be held in the clubrooms on Saturday, February 26th. Nominations and motions must be submitted to the Secretary, John Nolan by February 19th.The AGM of Kilmoyley Juvenile Hurling Club was rescheduled to Friday 18th February at 8:30pm in the clubrooms due to unforeseen circumstances. Apologies for any inconvenience causedSplit the BucketThe winner of our Split the Bucket draw last Friday evening was Timothy O’Connor with a jackpot of €172. The winning envelope was drawn by Cillian O’Sullivan.

The Juvenile Club would like to thank everyone who supported the draw and look forward to your continued support. The next draw will be held on Friday 25th February.

KERRY CAMOGIE: Congratulations to the Kerry minor camogie team who enjoyed a 2-11 to 2-08 over Armagh in Banagher, Co Offaly on Sunday. Although they trailed at half time, Kerry held their opponents to 0-2 in the second held to claim the win. Well done to the Cillard players, particularly Kilmoyley girls Ciara O’Sullivan and Anna McCarthy. Amy Corridon, Maeve Godley and Ruth O’Connor are also members of the squad.

CLANMAURICE: It almost seems like deja vu for the Clanmaurice camogie team as they face Raharney of Westmeath in the 2021 All-Ireland junior club semi final on Sunday at 2pm at St. Rynagh’s GAA club, Banagher, Co. Offaly. These sides have met on the two previous All-Ireland finals, both with a win each. Wishing the team and management the very best of luck especially Laura Collins, Jessica Fitzell and Brid Horan plus Pete Young.