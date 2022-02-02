Club News: Tralee Imperials BC and Kerry Hospice Hospice Foundation

TRALEE IMPERIALS BASKETBALL CLUB

Academy

Academy is back up and running after the Christmas break. It returned just in time for our young players to cheer on their Warrior coaches before the National Cup final and everybody was delighted to welcome the Pat Duffy cup to training last Thursday. The cup was admired and passed around with plenty of opportunities to get photos with it.

U12 Boys T1

Tralee Imperials vs KCYMS 28/01/22: Our u12 boys had a comprehensive victory over KCYMS.

There were some impressive scores with four Tralee Imperials hitting double figures–Tom Dawson (17pts), Jack Hanlon (14pts), Callum Lacey (12pts) and Rían Tuohy (10pts).

While the game wasn’t as competitive as either team would have wanted, the game was played in good spirits and all players got invaluable court time after the long Christmas break.

Tralee Imperials would like to thank Roy Bowler and Sandy Feet Farm for their sponsorship of the team shooting tops which were also presented to the players on the night.

U12 Girls T2

Tralee Imperials 38-17 St. Colman’s 18/01/22:

Tralee started off with a very good first quarter with baskets from Yvie Ross, Lily Mai Bowler and Holly Costello leading on score line of 10 points to 2.

An excellent second quarter with baskets from Olivia Crean, Sarah Slattery, Roisín Reidy and Ava Flaherty ending the 2nd quarter with a score line 30 points to 2.

Milltown came back in the third quarter scoring 7 baskets to our 4 baskets-scores coming Sarah and Roisín again.

The final quarter was closely fought with Milltown scoring 8 points to Imperials 4-Holly and Ava.

Final score lines Tralee Imperials 38 and Milltown 17.

Top scorers for Imperials were Sarah Slattery, Olivia Crean, Ava Flaherty and Lily Mai Bowler. Well done girls ye are improving with every game.

Tralee Imperials 31-18 St. Paul’s 29/01/22:

Tralee had a very good first quarter with Holly Costello getting one of her free shots in along with Lily Mai Bowler getting two nice baskets. Holly got another basket along with a basket from Blaithin Casey. End of first quarter Tralee Imperials 9 St. Paul’s 2.

Second quarter was neck and neck with Tralee working hard scoring 10 points to St. Pauls 8 points. Ava Flaherty scoring 3 baskets and Roisin Reidy and Sarah Slattery getting a basket each. Half time score Tralee Imperials 19 St. Paul’s 10.

All players gave 100% throughout all the quarter with both offence and defence. The 3rd quarter Tralee continued their good lead, Tralee Imperials 10 St. Paul’s 4. Baskets again from Lily Mai and Sarah.

Final quarter was another exciting quarter with each player trying their best. This was really a team performance and each player has really come on so much and always eager to play and contribute to the game. 4th quarter Tralee Imperials 2 St. Paul’s 4.

Final score Tralee Imperials 31 St. Paul’s 18. Well done girls.

U14 Boys T1

Tralee Imperials 11-47 St Brendan’s (White) 22/01/22: Q1 Imperials 2 St Brendan’s 15; Q2 Imperials 7 St Brendan’s 25; Q3 Imperials 10 St Brendan’s 33; Q4 Imperials 11 St Brendan’s 47

Luke Gannon opened the scoring for Imperials in the first quarter in a game they found difficult to settle into. They found a bit of form in the second with Ruairi Kennedy hitting a nice 3 followed by basket and a free throw which left the score 25 -7 to St Brendan’s at the half. A few nice cuts by Imperials didn’t pay off on the scoresheet for them and they found difficulty dealing with the press from St. Brendan’s in the fourth quarter and only managed 1 point in the quarter. Darragh Field was the stand out player for Imperials with some very good offensive rebounding as well as hard work on defence and the only score from the free throw line in the fourth.

Scorers: Luke Gannon 5, Ruairi Kennedy 5 & Darragh Field 1.

U14 Girls T2

Tralee Imperials 32-27 St. Bridget’s

Our U14 Imperials Girls Team 2 continued their season on Saturday morning (22/01/22) at CBS The Green against a strong St Bridget’s team. Imperials coming into the game with a run of 3 straight wins and 6 from 7 overall. Imperials got off to a slow start in quarter 1 and were finding the St Bridget’s running game difficult to contain. St Bridget’s were well on top and secured a number of baskets to race into an early 8 0 lead midway through the quarter. Late in the quarter Imperials began to stem the St Bridget’s tide with some good work from Maria Walsh and Penny Costello. As the quarter drew to a close, Clodagh Burke found Caoilinn Culloo, with Caoilinn attacking the defence. Caoilinn found Katie Enright in space with Katie finishing brilliantly. With support from the Imperials bench getting louder, Imperials were slowly starting to influence the game. Katie Enright with a great steal and run, drew the foul from the St Bridget’s defence. Katie added both shots from the free throw line, bringing her excellent training ground shooting form to the court. St Bridget’s with a 10-4 lead at the end of quarter 1. Imperials with everything to do to get back in the game.

The 2nd quarter began with end to end basketball and Niamh Fitzgibbon involved in everything. Imperials opened the scoring in the quarter with a great effort from Grace Reilly. Niamh Fitzgibbon with a great run offloaded to Grace Reilly with Grace making no mistake. Imperials had really tightened up the defence at this point, with maximum pressure being applied to the St Bridget’s offence. Grace Reilly followed up with a brilliant individual score from deep inside her own half, a great steal, strong run and customary layup from Grace, noticeably raising the volume levels from the Imperials bench. A brilliant score that lifted the team! Evelyn Moriarty was also really to the fore at this time with some great transitional play. With Imperials now exerting strong pressure, Grace, Aoife O’Connell and Juliette Gleeson combined brilliantly with Juliette providing the finish. Juliette followed up moments later with another great score, after great work by Grace Reilly and Evelyn Moriarty. Juliette was again on hand to finish the quarter strongly for Imperials, a great run by Niamh Fitzgibbon found Juliette under the basket with Juliette again obliging. A strong 2nd quarter giving Imperials a 14 12 lead at the end of quarter 2. The narrowest of margins separating the sides after a great defensive effort by both teams.

The 3rd quarter was again a huge defensive effort from Imperials with scores at an absolute premium during the quarter, both teams struggling to get through the respective defensive guards. Amber Ryan and Maria O’Connell covered every inch of the CBS court during the quarter with their efforts contributing to limiting the Bridget’s offence. Imperials were in foul trouble early in the quarter with Bridget’s adding 1 from the free throw line. Imperials improved their defensive discipline late in the quarter and limited their opponents to 3 points in total. Sarah Slattery opened the Imperials account in quarter 3 with a fantastic long range effort. Sarah and Naomi Osibodu were both exceptionally strong on defensive rebounds during the quarter. They also combined well for Imperials final score of the quarter, a defensive rebound and fast break providing the platform for a great score from Naomi. Abbey Stephenson also contributed hugely for Imperials during the quarter. Abbey continuing her excellent run of form from recent games. Imperials with a narrow lead of 18 15 at the end of quarter 3.

With a score line of 18-15 going into Quarter 4, both teams knew that this was all to play for. Imperials needing a strong start to try and maintain their slender lead. The opening score of the quarter was a brilliant effort from Aoife O’Connell, a defence splitting pass from Grace Reilly, providing the space needed for Aoife to finish superbly. Imperials were again under defensive pressure during the quarter, strong work from Aobh Cronin and Keelin Reidy minimising the impact of the Bridget’s offence. Imperials kept the scoreboard ticking over in the early minutes of the quarter, Keelin Reidy with the steal of the game finding Grace Reilly in space with Grace adding to the Imperials account. Grace was again on target moments later with a great score from under the basket. Juliette Gleeson continued the upward Imperials momentum by finishing from close range. Juliette and Aoife O’Connell were having a huge impact on the quarter at this time and were a handful for the St Bridget’s defence. Grace Reilly was again to the fore late in the quarter, Grace finding Aoife O’Connell with Aoife finishing from close range. As quarter 4 drew to a close, the momentum again shifted to St Bridget’s. With Bridget’s in the ascendency and adding some scores on the board, Imperials defended with everything. The introduction of Abbey Stephenson and Sarah Slattery giving Imperials the impetus to push on and close out the game. Imperials added the last 2 baskets of the game, the first a strong run from Grace Reilly and a great layup. The final score of the quarter again fell to Grace Reilly. Grace unstoppable under the basket collected an offensive rebound and finished with the minimum of fuss. Imperials securing the win on a final score of 32 27.

The management team of Brenda, Leanne and William are delighted with the progress of the team, the girls giving 100% all of the time and working hard for each other on the court. All of the girls got valuable game time, with the girls training room efforts clearly visible on the court.

A huge thanks to St Bridget’s for a sporting and enjoyable game. Thanks as always to our table officials and referees.

Imperials Scorers: Grace Reilly 12 Juliette Gleeson 8 Katie Enright 4 Aoife O’Connell 4 Sarah Slattery 2 Naomi Osibodu 2

U18 Boys

24/01/22: Tralee Imperials 64-46 St. Joseph’s–National Cup: U18 Boys travelled to Cork to compete in the Billy Coffey National Cup Qualifiers. It was a tough day for our boys with losses against Cavan Lakers (22-51), Ballincollig BC (34-61) and Waterford Vikings (28-46). Thank you to Lee Strand and Leahy Construction for team sponsorship.

U18 Girls will travel to Cork this coming weekend (5th February) for their National Cup Qualifiers. Games in Parochial Hall @12.30 vs Supervalu Singleton Brunell and @17.30 vs Waterford Wildcats. Wishing the girls all the best. Once again, thank you to team sponsors, Lee Strand.

Senior Ladies

23/01/22: St. Paul’s 78-35 Tralee Imperials

Training Fees

Monthly training fees for juvenile and senior teams can be paid online via ClubZap app or the club shop on the website www.traleeimperials.ie Any queries email imperialsbc@gmail.com

Warriors

Congratulations to Garvey’s Tralee Warriors on their National Cup win over Neptune BC. It was a fantastic result for basketball in Tralee which continues to go from strength to strength. Attention now turns to the Super league and the first home game of 2022 5th February @ 5pm vs Moycullen BC Let’s Go Warriors!

KERRY HOSPICE FOUNDATION

Cheque presentation

A huge thanks to Billy and Frances Hayes from Duagh and the man with the scissors Sean Brouder who organised a head shave of Billy’s locks back in November. They recently presented €3710 to Kerry Hospice. A big thanks to all who donated locally and also in Aughanish Alumina. We are grateful for your support.

John Carey was the lucky winner of Tankers Bar Christmas hamper which was sponsored by Marina Cahill. Marina organised the raffle and along with Daisy and Mary Murphy sold tickets in her pub. She recently handed over the proceeds, €850 to Listowel branch of Kerry Hospice. Thank you Marina for your generosity and all who bought a ticket.

Gortatlea Mart

To celebrate their 8th year Anniversary Sale at Gortatlea Mart on Wednesday, the Mart and Dairygold Agri Business presented the Kerry Hospice Foundation with €1,000. A huge thank you to Edmund from Dairygold Agri Business and Maurice from Gortatlea Mart who presented the cheque.

Belfield Christmas Trees

The wonderful gang at Belfield Christmas Trees who are always great supporters of the Foundation presented a cheque for €2270. This was after their annual Christmas event along with Carol singing in memory of their Dad Jerry for what would have been his 90th birthday.

We are so grateful as always to Belfield Christmas Trees and we thank them for their continued support.

As always we thank all who donated over the course of the Christmas period.

5km and 10 miler race

There is still time for you to register for a 5km and 10 miler race and you can register on line on face book on the Kerry Hospice Foundation page and Michelle Greaneys Facebook page.

We are hugely grateful to Michelle for her continued support and has been a great support to so many charities over the last number of years.

Radio Kerry Bingo

The Radio Kerry Bingo continues and even though the jackpot was won, it is gone to €3800 again so plenty of chances to win. Remember when you buy a Bingo book you are supporting four Kerry Charities. We thank Radio Kerry for including us in their event and as always thank you for supporting it.

Win a house in Dingle

Dingle GAA are also holding a draw for a house to raise funds for the club and in doing so are supporting ye Foundation. Tickets are again available from club members, online ad in local shops.