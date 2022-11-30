Club News: Tralee Dynamos AFC, St Brendan’s AC, Tralee Chess Club, Tralee Toastmasters and Kerry Hospice

The Lixnaw Vintage Club raised €5,500 through a Vintage Tractor Run in the Memory of Tommy Molyneaux last September. A presentation was made in the Railway Bar, Lixnaw to Gabrielle Brown, principal of Nano Nagle School, Listowel on Saturday evening last in the Railway Bar, Lixnaw by John Goggin, chairman of the club.

TRALEE DYNAMOS AFC

Schoolboys Fixtures

Sat Dec 3 U-12 National Cup, Avenue (Ennis) v Dynamos

U-16 National Cup, Dynamos v Granagh Utd

U-12 League, Dynamos B v Dingle B

U-14 League, Dynamos v Killorglin

U-16 League, Park B v Dynamos B

U-13 League

Killorglin B 1 1 Dynamos B.

First 15 minutes of this game was end to end with no clear cut chances.

Then, Killorglin won a free kick 30 yards out and the shot was heading for the top corner when keeper Ryan Nix made an amazing safe to keep the ball out. Ben Deegan made a great run down the line and played a lovely cross into the box which was met by Jayden Kareem who headed straight at the keeper. Dynamos took the lead early in the second half when Jayden shrugged off the attention of the Killorglin defender and duly rolled the ball into the corner of the net. Killorglin, to their credit responded and were awarded a controversial penalty late on which they duly converted. So, the spoils were shared in this very entertaining contest.

U-15 League

Castleisland 1 2 Dynamos B

A very competitive contest played at George O Callaghan Park, Castleisland. Dynamos started solidly, led by Alexander in goals who cut out an early Castleisland threat. Johnny Neillings was on hand to score for Dynamos just before half-time. Castleisland upped their game in the second half and equalised mid way through the second period. Dynamos then pressed for the winner and Johnny scored his second with a wonder goal. Man of the match was Johnny Neilings. Youths League

Dynamos 3 0 Fenit Sapphires

Played at a windswept Ardfert Astro last Saturday night, Dynamos eventually overcame the challenge of a spirited Fenit side with Darragh Cunnane scoring a brace and Ryan Driscoll with the third. Both sides found it difficult to play as weather conditions worsened as the game went on. A deserving victory for Dynamos with Danien Hogan and Seán Whelan to the fore.

KDL Div 1B

Mainebank 3 1 Dynamos B

We missed out on an opportunity to extend our lead at the top of the table when we were beaten by a fired up Mainebank side in Killorglin las Sunday. Mainebank went three goals ahead only for Donagh Stephenson to get a consolation goal for the Reds.

KDL Div 3A

Mastergeeha B 1 2 Dynamos C

A brace of goals from Wayne Guthrie saw our Senior C team overcome the Killarney District side and maintain our perfect winning record in this division.

ST BRENDAN’S ATHLETIC CLUB

Adult Fitness Sessions

Adult fitness sessions continue on Wednesdays from 7-8pm in the ARC and all are welcome.

Tom Kelly 8K

Save the date for your diary for Sunday, January 15th when the 2nd annual TK8K will be held, starting at Ardfert Cathedral and proceeding by Ardfert Quarry and Tubrid and finishing at Ardfert NS.

The local involvement helped to make this a huge event last year and local support is vital again. Hurling clubs, football clubs, camogie clubs and other groups will be welcome around the circuit of Ardfert that day. Entry details will be announced shortly and the fee is €20 for adults while a teens’ event will be staged this year. Volunteers will be welcome for the event and a permit has been granted by Athletics Ireland.

Training

Training continues for juveniles on Wednesdays at the ARC for juveniles, 6-7pm up to U11 while U12 and over from 7-8pm. Optional other days are available for U16 and over and parents are being notified.

Information

Information re any club news is available on 087 7985557 or email stbrendansa.c.kerry@gmail.com or see the club’s Facebook and Instagram presence.

TRALEE CHESS CLUB

Club League

The Club League is in full swing at the moment. There have been some brilliant matches. Yunis from Ukraine has two wins to his credit, beating Mirko of Croatia and Dieter of Germany.

However, Paul has kept the home side flag flying with three wins out of three.

Ayman of Syria had a great victory over Sami of Iran in the Middle Eastern contest. Sixteen year old Theo from Dingle has two wins out of three.

Another youngster Vicki from Bulgaria caused a shock last week in beating Pat from Killorglin, to prove that chess is a woman’s game.

Another Ukrainian, Alexander also had a great victory in his intial contest. Johnny has two points also. Kevin and Leo are yet to register wins but have caused opponents problems in their respective games.

The club play in the Munster League on Sunday December 4th in Charleville. A team of five will represent the club.

TRALEE TOASTMASTERS

Special Theme Night

On November 21st we held a special theme night dedicated to Movies, Books, and Tunes. This was our sixth meeting for the club.

We are moving at a steady and positive pace now, with only two meetings to go in December before 2022 draws to a close.

Our president, James Finnegan, opened up the meeting giving a very heartfelt welcome to all who came to our gathering. James was also cast in the role of Toastmaster for the evening, and chaired the meeting in a very professional manner. James made us all feel most warmly welcome in his introductions, and made certain that the meeting ran smoothly and effortlessly.

First we had our three prepared speeches of the evening from Sonia, Helen, and Anne. Even though the themes of the speeches were very different. All three speeches from beginning to end were joyful, thoughtful, and insightful. Quality of content was clearly seen and heard in all presentations.

After our speeches we had our table topics session. Michael was our Topicsmaster for the evening and entertained us with a lovely array of table topics based on the theme of the night. His topics certainly added colour to the night.

After our tea break John McGillycuddy who was our General Evaluator along with his team gave a concise and comprehensive. overview of the meeting in their reports. The evening was wrapped up by James, who filled the role of Toastmaster of the night coupled with his role as president, who bid us a fond farewell

As an honourable mention, as a club we commend Sonia Elston, for taking part in the division level of the Humorous Speech and Table Topics competition which was held last Saturday, November 26th. It was held online using Zoom technology. Sonia executed a fine performance in both competitions. Congratulations Sonia, you can hold your head high, as your fellow club members and friends we are most proud of you.

For the purpose of information our next club gathering will be held on December 5th at the pastoral centre of Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Pastoral Centre here in Tralee at 8.00pm. On this particular night we will be having an “in house” competition called the Tall Tales Competition. It will be a night of fantastic speeches, incredible and unbelievable stories with fun and laughter built in, not based in the realms of reality whatsoever. We have some great storytellers lined up, you will not be disappointed.

This is Tralee Toastmasters’ invitation to you to join with us and enjoy our company, to experience the life of a Toastmasters club first hand. We will have the welcome mat out for you, you are most welcome. A great evening’s entertainment awaits, along with a cup of tea and a biscuit, and lively chat. What more could one ask for in terms of enjoyment and entertainment.

Please do not hesitate to call Derry at 086 2580662 or myself Michael at 086 8378721 should you require any additional information or clarification.

KERRY HOSPICE FOUNDATION

Events

The annual Christmas Concert will take place on the 18th of December in 10 Bridge Street in Kilorglin. Tickets go on sale this week and it is always a great night. Be sure to get your ticket.

West Kerry Craft Fair

A huge thank you and well done to Mary and to her amazing helpers who organised an amazing craft fair in O’Sullivan’s Bar, Lios Póil last weekend. There was crafts for all ages on the day, everything from decorations to Christmas cakes.

A big thank you also to all who took part and all that supported in any way. All funds raised went to Kerry Hospice Foundation and Kerry Cancer Support.

Presents for Palliative care

Christmas Jumper fundraiser in aid of Kerry Hospice Foundation. This event is being organised by the fifth year students at St Brendan’s College, Killarney. They are being joined by the following local schools: Holy Cross Mercy, St Oliver’s NS., Lissivigeen NS., Presentation Monastery, St Brigid’s, St Francis Special School and Killarney Community College.

On Friday 2nd December the staff and students will don their Christmas jumpers to raise funds for this worthy cause. This is the third year of this event which has so far raised the grand sum of €13,500 for Kerry Hospice.

This year’s event was launched on 16th November at St Brendan’s College with Kerry All-Stars David Clifford and Gavin White in attendance.

Please support and click on the link below if you can. https://giv.i.ng/gE93

Light To Remember

Our Light To Remember virtual tree is now live and we are truly grateful for all the support so far. You can sponsor a light by clicking on www.lighttoremember.com and leave a tribute which will be displayed on our live book. By supporting the virtual tree you are in turn supporting the wonderful Palliative Care services and Units that we are so lucky to have here in Kerry.

Listowel news

A huge ‘Thank You’ to Aiden O’Connor, John Mc Glynn, Brian Leahy and Tommy Canavan who joined Mike Collins of Mike the Pies Golf Society to present a cheque for €1,400 to Eileen Sheehy, Treasurer Kerry Hospice. We are very grateful for your generosity.

The staff from Presentation Secondary School presented a cheque for €200 from the proceeds of a staff coffee morning to Kerry Hospice Listowel Branch last week. A big thank you to all who supported.

Elaine Lyons is all set with her Yellow Ribbons for Kerry Hospice again this year. You can purchase them in Mill Lane Variety Store, All Kinds Of Everything Listowel, Spar Market St Listowel, St.Johns Listowel, Sheehans Bar, Upper William Street and McGuires Pharmacy, St Johns Theatre & Arts Centre in the Square have very generously allowed us to erect our Christmas tree for the ribbons on their grounds again this year and we are very grateful to them for this, it will be up before end of November.

Kerry Hospice also have an online tree where you can view your ‘Yellow Ribbon tributes’ https://www.lighttoremember.com (if you’re unable to get a Yellow Ribbon you can also do your own tribute here).