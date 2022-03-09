Club News: Austin Stacks, Tralee Parnells and Kerry Hospice Foundation

AUSTIN STACKS

Race Night

Our thanks to Adrienne McLoughlin for the following report. There was a good turnout for the re-scheduled Austin Stacks GAA Race Night which was held at the clubhouse in Connolly Park on Friday 4th March. This event was organised to raise funds to alleviate the costs of running the juvenile boys and girls football and finance pitch maintenance and upgrades.

The operation of the event on the night was co-ordinated by Fundraising Events Group with their Sales and Marketing Director, Jimmy Bouchier operating the night’s ten races. The last race was an auction race with the bids being taken by Eddie Barrett. The Senior Mens Team were in attendance with The Bishop Moynihan Cup (Co. Championship) and the Ladies Senior team were also well represented.

Well done to the organising committee who put in a huge amount of time and effort in promoting and running the event. On the night the race betting and prize presentations were conducted by Bernie Mannix, Mary Fitzmaurice, Marie Jordan and Lauren Barrett. Vouchers were presented to Angelina Moriarty and Ger Breen for being the Best Dressed Racegoers on the night. Some photos attached.

The next fundraising event on the calendar is the Golf Classic on Friday 25th March at Tralee Golf Club.

Membership 2022

Membership for 2022 is now due. Please pay online through club website - austinstacks.ie or through foireann .com. Any queries please contact Bernie at 0860767415.

Lidl Plus Rewards Scheme

Help our Ladies Club get a new set of Jerseys! Each time Lidl Plus registered users spend more than €30 in their local Lidl store and scan their app at the till until Sunday 27th March, they will receive a stamp on their digital stamp card. Alternatively, ask the cashier to add your shopping points to our Club Treasurer’s number - 086 0767415. Multiple stamps can be earned in each shop if a multiple of €30 is spent (€60 = 2 stamps, €90 = 3 stamps, etc.) and once six stamps have been collected, users can submit their completed stamp card via the app where their stamps are then added to their chosen club’s total.

Golf Classic

A reminder that our Golf Classic takes place on Friday 25th March in Tralee Golf Club. Full details are available on the club’s website at www.austinstacks.ie.

Senior football

Austin Stacks 4-9; St. Pats 0-8.

With a narrow one point defeat against John Mitchels in the opening round and round 2 against Ballymac postponed to another date, our round 3 game in the Tralee/St. Brendans League, played under lights at the Mitchels pitch on Saturday evening (5th March), saw us back to our winning ways with a near perfect performance from all 20 who lined out during the course of the hour. Pats went into an early two points lead before Gearóid Fitzgerald opened our account with a goal in the 9th minute. Cian Purcell then pointed for us in the 16th minute but Pats added three more to leave them ahead by one (0-5 to 1-1) as half time approached. But in the closing minutes of the half we scored a goal and two points Conor Myers with the goal and a point and the other point by Gearóid Sheehan - to leave us ahead by four at the break (2-3 to 0-5.

We had the perfect start to the second half. Barry Shanahan won the throw-in, passed to his mid-field colleague, Michael O’Donnell who found Conor Myers, who linked up with Gearóid Sheehan with the ball eventually finding Gearóid Fitzgerald who pointed after just 20 seconds. Further points followed from Michael O’Donnell, Cian Purcell and Gearóid Fitzgerald with Pats adding three of their own by the 51st minute which left us still with that four points lead which we had at half time. However that was Pats last score of the game while we went on to add two more goals and two points during the remaining ten minutes of the game. David Mannix scored the two points with our two goals coming late on. Eoghan Carroll was already giving a man-of-the-match performance before he scored our third goal with the final score and goal of the game coming from second half substitute, Donagh McKivergan. Team: Ben Quilter, Luke Chester, BarryWalsh, Niall Fitzmaurice, Eoghan Carroll (1-0), Donagh McMahon, Dara Barry Walsh, Barry Shanahan, Michael O’Donnell (0-1), David Fitzmaurice, David Mannix (0-2), Gearóid Sheehan (0-1), Cian Purcell (0-2), Gearóid Fitzgerald (1-2), Conor Myers (1-1).

Subs used: Ruairí O’Connell (1m), John Murphy (40m), Andrew Morrissey (46m), Donagh McKivergan (49m) (1-0), Killian Litchfield (52m).

Just after the start of the game Donagh McMahon suffered a back injury and had to be replaced. We all wish Donagh a full and speedy recovery.

It was good to see Ben Quilter and Cian Purcell making their Senior debuts as well as Ruairí O’Connell and Killian Litchfield who made their first Senior starts in the opening round against John Mitchels a fortnight ago.

The first round of the Co. League takes place on St. Patricks Day (Thursday). The game in Connolly Park against Gneeveguilla throws in at 2pm.

Minor Football

After a draw in round one, away to Keel/Listry, a week ago we now travel to Killorglin on this Saturday (12th March) for a round 2 game against Laune Rangers. Please note that the throw-in time has now been brought forward to 2pm. Then we have home games in the remaining three rounds against Dr. Crokes (19th March), Kenmare Shamrocks (26th March) and Kilcummin (4th April). The League will conclude with two semi finals and a final.

The C Team

Kevin O’Carroll informs us that the C Team will be back in action again this season and they have already commenced training at CBS The Green on Friday nights at 7pm and in the Club Gym on Monday nights at 8pm. Anyone interested are more than welcome to join the group. We are away to Keel B in the opening round of the Co. League on Saturday, 26th March Our three other games in the League are at home to Laune Rangers C (16th April),away to Listry B (7th May) and at home to Kerins O’Rahillys C (18th June) . In the meantime we have a challenge game against a visiting Belfast team on the week-end after next with firm details yet to be finalized.

Fitness classes

The Individual Pod Fitness Training sessions continues in the Clubhouse every Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7pm to 8pm. All are welcome. Contact Diane at 087 7940531 for further information.

Online club shop

A reminder that our Club shop is open 24/7. Check out the newest ‘official’ Austin Stacks Club Merchandise only available to order on this link (free delivery on any orders over €50) see www.oneills.com We would also like to introduce the new Austin Stacks Ganzee Club Clothing Collection, available in Mens/Unisex, Womens & kids check out all the style ranges in hoodies, t-shirts and sweatshirts on www.ganzee.ie/austin-stacks-gaa-clubs/

Club Cards

Our Card sessions are now up and running again on the usual Monday and Thursday nights with the starting time at 9pm sharp. It’s great to see the number of players increasing again on a weekly basis.

Club Lotto

Monday Night’s (7th March) Jackpot, worth €4,050 was not won. The numbers drawn were 12, 28, 29, 30. The €20 winners were Elisha Dowling and Tony Hennessy, both c/o The Club; Mandy Furey, c/o On-Line; Kay Browne, c/o The Brogue; and Shane Bastible, c/o Flynn’s Furniture. Next Monday’s Jackpot will be worth €4,100. .

Continued thanks to the following businesses for selling our Club Lotto tickets - Kevin Barry’s Shop, Commane’s Book Shop, O’Flynn Interiors, Hussey’s, Princess St., Terry’s Butcher’s, Oakpark The Burger Shack, Monavally as well as Maguire’s Butchers and Kirby’s Brogue Inn and continued thanks to everyone who purchase tickets week in, week out.

Austin Stacks lotto tickets are now also available to purchase on line on the following link: https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=X529#Anchor Kirby’s Brogue Inn Maguire’s Butchers Hussey’s P. Commane Books.

Sympathy

Sincere sympathy is offered to the families of the following who died recently: Maurice (Mossie) Quirke, Blennerville and formerly Derrymore; Hugh Davey, Kilcock (Co. Kildare) (nephew of former Club Vice Chairman, Pat Joe McQuinn); Kathleen (Kay) O’Brien, Dublin and formerly Listellick; and James O’Sullivan, St. Brendans Park.

TRALEE PARNELLS

U7 Boys and Girls

The Tralee Parnells under 7s completed their fifth week of indoor hurling on Saturday, the excitement and enthusiasm from these young players was great to see and the training session was thoroughly enjoyed by all. A special thank you to the volunteer parents and youth coaches who work with the coaches to make it run all the more smoothly. Congratulations to this week’s player of the week Aoife O’Gorman and last week’s player of the week Mattie Quill, well done to both players. The group continue to meet on Saturday at 3pm in the MTU Sports hall. New players are always welcome to come along. The club can provide a hurley and helmet and it is not necessary pay the membership fee while trying it out for a few weeks.

Senior Hurling

On a lovely fresh spring day in ideal conditions for hurling at this time of year, our Senior Hurlers started their league campaign with a comprehensive win away to Dr Crokes of Killarney on Sunday. The backbone of the team consisted of our six county representatives together with our young academy players who were the heroes of that famous U21 North Kerry victory a few months ago made up a young and fit Parnells team. The team had the better of the exchanges throughout the first half but failed to convert a lot of good play into scores. The score line at half time didn’t reflect their strength on the field with Parnells leading 0.06 to 0.03 at the break.

The second half was a different story as Parnells began to find their range and knocked over some excellent scores from all over the field, the pick of them was a wonderful goal from Daragh Reen, a move that started from our corner back Tim Kelliher and was worked up the field with pace and precision. The contest all but ended on fifteen minutes when Crokes were reduced to 14 men after a poor tackle on Cathal Dunne who was thankfully able to carry on afterwards.

Crokes showed their competitive spirit fighting all the way to the final whistle as they knocked over a few points near the end of the game but it was in vain as Parnells ran out winners on a score line of 1.14 to 0.08. It was difficult to pick out a stand out performer on the day as it was an excellent team performance but a huge well done to all the young debutants who really shone on their first day out at senior level.

Team as they lined out: Mark Ryall, Tim Kelliher, Tadhg Brick, Tadhg Reen, Stephen Morrissey 6. Luke Barrett, Morgan Madden, Cathal Dunne, Cillian Litchfield, Darragh Maloney, Andrew Morrissey, Brian Lonergan, Jack Doyle, Darragh Reen, Luke Chester. Subs used: Gearoid O’Doherty (for Luke Chester); Niall Cassidy (for Darragh Maloney); Sean Urquhart (for Andrew Morrissey); Barry Lyons (for Stephen Morrissey); Tommy O’Connor (for Tadhg Reen)

Round two will take place next Sunday 13th March when Parnells will be at home against Crotta O’Neills.

Weekend Results

It was a mixed weekend of results for Hurling and Camogie in Kerry. Congratulations to the County team who had a comprehensive win over Meath at Austin Stack Park in the League. Parnells were again well represented with five players named on the team sheet.

Unfortunately, we pass on commiserations to Clanmaurice on loosing the Junior A Camogie All Ireland final by the narrowest of margins against Eoghan Rua from Derry.

KERRY HOSPICE FOUNDATION

Ballyduff BMW draw

It’s your last chance to be in with winning a new BMW. The draw for the car will take place on the 19th of March but you can still get your hands on tickets. Get in touch with Ballyduff GAA or link in to their social media pages where you can purchase a ticket.

Dingle GAA

The Dingle GAA club are holding a draw for a holiday home in the lovely Dingle later in the year. Tickets for this are also on sale and again can be got off the local club or through their face book page. The two clubs are donating a percentage of the profits to the Foundation ,which we are extremely grateful for.

Congratulations

A big congratulations to all the group involved in Comfort for Chemo who received funding this week of close to €10 million to fund the new Oncolgy unit. Great news for all involved and of course fir the people of Kerry.

Good Friday Walks

The good news is the annual Good Friday Walks are back this year minus restrictions. There will be many taking place right around the county, stay tuned for more information and for a list of venues.