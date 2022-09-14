Club News: Austin Stacks Juveniles and John Mitchels

AUSTIN STACKS JUVENILES

The All-Stars

The Rock All-Stars and their coaches were very disappointed last Sunday as the weather didn’t allow them to have their usual activities. However, there’ll be more football and fun again next Sunday at 11am at the Austin Stack Club in Connolly Park. Our youngsters get great enjoyment in taking part in social games and in learning and enjoying basic football skills. Fáilte Uí Cheallaigh roimh chách chuig an ngrúpa diagnóisbhunaithe seo....éinne a bhfuil diagnóis aige/aici. If interested in our Sunday morning session just come along or, for information, contact Sarah (087-281 0239) or Sandra (087-294 6658).

Peil Faoi 7

Our U7s played Legion with Rock pride and passion last week and what brilliant football they played! We have some outstanding players in this age group. Our next GoGame will be played next Sunday....the Red of St Pats v the Black’n’Amber of The Street of Champions. Good luck, boys!

Peil Faoi 9

More action ahead for our Under 9s! Plenty football on the horizon! (i) The Bracker ‘Regan Cup games commence on Thursday (15th) and will continue for several weeks. (iii) On Sunday last, our game v Churchill fell foul of the weather but it has been re-fixed for September 25th.

(ii) Our much-looked-forward-to trip to the St Finbarr Club in Togher, Cork, is now pencilled in for October 15th. Let’s be prepared, boys: work on your skills, eat healthily and early to bed!

Peil Faoi 11

(i) The Rock U11s are scheduled to play v Na Gaeil at 6.30pm on this Thursday (15th) in Connolly Park in the final round of the Central Region Board’s Go Games. Good football expected!

(ii) On Saturday we head for Glanmire in Cork to participate in that club’s annual Michael O’Leary Tournament in which 12 teams from Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Dublin will partake. A feast of Gaelic football awaits our U11 stalwarts who, undoubtedly, will do us proud! Best of luck to our representatives! An Charraig Abú!

Peil Faoi 13 - Central League

The result from the Central League Division 1B semi-final....Team Amber (AdeS) 5-3 (18); Na Gaeil Team Green 1-10 (13). Our mighty Team Amber boys earned their place in the final with victory over Na Gaeil in Killeen on Saturday evening last (10th). An exemplary 1st half showing by our lads secured victory. Two goals apiece from our deadly full forward duo of Kyle Yoxall and Jack Delaney were complimented by points from David Ahern and Liam Swords. At the other end Seán McCannon and Oisín Cotter organised an impenetrable defensive shield. All the team’s hard work resulted in Team Amber sitting on a healthy half-time lead of 0-11....4-2 to 0-3. In the second half Na Gaeil, to their credit, refused to throw in the towel but the Team Amber defence held firm and a goal and point from Jack Delaney was enough to ensure that Team Amber had deservedly run out winners at the end of game time. Who was our Man-of-the-Match? Jack Delaney lead from the front with a haul of 3-1 in another superb squad effort; Jack was also seen to good effect dropping in to midfield in the 2nd half and encouraging his teammates to further effort. The John Mitchel Club boys await us in the final. We’ll need a 100% effort from every one of the 30 boys on the Team Amber panel this Tuesday and Thursday in preparation for Sunday’s final. Let’s ‘up’ our skills a little more, boys! An exciting Black’n’Amber v Green’n’Gold final awaits us! Thanks to Na Gaeil for another gripping encounter and thanks to the referee for his handling of the game.

Peil Faoi 15 -- Ceantar Thrá Lí

An outstanding display of Gaelic football was given in the recent Kerry U15 County Championship Final between Tralee District and Castleisland District. A kick of the ball separated the sides at the final whistle....a great last-minute long-distance free by Ronan Carroll gave a 0-1 victory to Tralee. This encounter exhibited all that’s wonderful in Gaelic football and was a joy to watch. We witnessed great forward play, accurate movement of the ball, well-placed passes and well-drilled defences. The play was open, honest and very skilful. Tralee’s ‘Black’n’Whites’ settled well sa chéad leath. We saw Ryan O’Driscoll’s great ‘mark’ that led to Ben Murphy’s brilliant goal and, shortly after, Ryan himself pointed a left-footed ‘beauty’. Several ‘daylight robberies’ were committed by the ever-alert Boa Foley....he was like a terrier shouldering a greyhound and grasping the hare! Olivier Lata’s kick-outs were accurate and well-placed and greatly helped the Tralee cause. In the latter part of the first half, the ‘Island boys began to dominate, go mór mór timpeall lár na páirce, and that dominance continued early in the second half. However, the ‘Strand of the Lee’ players ‘upped’ their resolve and found new energy. Ryan’s second point of the second half could easily have been a goal. We read 1-11 to 1-10 on the scoreboard. Our boys were ‘coming’! Gavin Ó Cathasaigh levelled with a ‘beauty’ after really outstanding play by Tralee. Again we saw another very important terrier-like interception by Bao. A Gearóid ‘free’ brought us level but the ‘Islanders stole ahead once again! Hearts throbbed as a Ronan ‘free’ brought us parity. Jamie Mc pushed us ahead but we were hauled back. Another beautiful point by Gavin and we seemed to be over the line! Relief....but our lads ‘played around,’ tried to hold possession and lost the ball. Castleisland attacked dangerously. Saorchic isteach d’Oileán Ciarraí....1-15 v 1-15! Ó, a Thiarcais, an raibh deireadh linn? Another free....for us....that aforementioned great great last-minute long-distance free by Ronan Carroll gave a 0-1 victory to Tralee. The cheering from stand and terrace was an ‘ode to joy’! Corn an bhua! A game to savour! A night to remember! ‘Well done’ to Eddie Lacey, John Brosnan and Morgan O’Connell.

Peil Faoi 15 - An Club

(i) The result of the Kelliher’s Garage Central Region U15 Division 1A Final: Laune Rangers 0-12 Austin Stacks 2-11. Our two first half goals proved to be the difference between the sides in an otherwise closely contested and entertaining game at the John Mitchel Club pitch, Ballyseedy, on Wednesday 7th. Outstanding football was played by The Rock against a good and determined group of Launeside players. The Central Region U15 Division 1 Shield was presented to joint captains, Leon O’Connor and Gavin Casey. Well done, boys, on a great victory! And...’well done’ to our mentors...and parents. (ii) |Our club’s Division 5 warriors took on Ballymac in their final on Monday last ar an gCnoc Gorm. Well done, boys!

Peil Faoi 17

‘Well done’ to our minors who, having defeated Na Crócaigh, have reached the club championship final against Keel/Listry. The juvenile section of the club is so happy and proud to see these lads, who have played their way through our underage structures, reach the heights of a minor county final. Éacht agus mórghaise, a leaideanna na Carraige!

Scór na Sinsear

Kerry County Final: 7th October. Munster Final: 18th October.

JOHN MITCHELS

Get ready to party

John Mitchels GAA club social @ the Rose Hotel. Drinks reception at 7pm followed by dinner and dancing until late! A date for your diary Saturday October 08th 2022. Tickets €65.00 per person Email Johnmitchelssocial@gmail.com

UNDER 7 BOYS & GIRLS

We had a great training session Sunday despite the terrible weather. We moved indoors to our hall in Ballyseedy and carried on despite the awful rain. The boys and girls had great fun with a particular emphasis on the basic skills of the solo and the kick. Catch the coach and dodge ball were particularly enjoyable and we finished with stuck in the mud. Training continues next Sunday at 10.30. New members always welcome U8/

U10/GIRLS

The girls had a lovely lye in due to the weather warning on Sunday morning. The girls will host Keirns O Rahilly’s next Sunday the 18th. Throw in at 10.30 sharp. Please bring gumshields gloves and water. New members always welcome U12 Girls

John Mitchels 6:03 Na Gaeil 0:11 Our U12 girls began their Tralee Town League campaign in a very positive fashion with a well-earned victory over Na Gaeil , in what was ideal conditions for football in Ballyseedy. The girls in Green and Gold have trained extremely hard over the summer months in preparation for this competition and looked sharp and composed from the first whistle. The coaches are extremely proud of the players and from number 1 to 30 every girl played their part in the victory. We play St Pats away in Blennerville on Tuesday night and hopefully the momentum of Sundays victory will push the girls in to another good performance on Tuesday night. We will gather in Blennerville at 6:15 on Tuesday night. Gum shields are essential. Congratulations also to Sophie, Maya and Shauna who made their John Mitchels debut with the u12 girls against Na Gaeil.

U14 GIRLS

The u14 girls traveled to Finuge Gaa ground to take on Finuge St Senans. We started the game well kicking 2 early points without defense coming under pressure after 15 min we conceded 3 goals in a short space of time coming back into the games before half time. Mitchel’s got a goal with 8min to half time followed by a further point from our outstanding forward on the night Kerri Falvey. Thing we’re looking up for the second half, but another major blow just on the half time whistle the north Kerry side hit for their fourth Goal. Leaving it 1.04 Mitchels to 4 goals for Finuge St Senans . Second half was fast and furious with again the north kerry side getting in for an early goal and Mitchels replied with 3 points to get back into the game. Unfortunately, again the north Kerry side hi for another goal leaving the final score 6.04 to Mitchels 1.08. All the girls gave it 100% and came up short against A strong north Kerry outfit.

With a few girls missing due to injuries who we wish a speedy recovery and few on vacation we will regroup and get ready for our next Challenge. Congratulations to the girls who represented John Mitchels in the u13 championship with Tralee. Who will play the final this Wednesday evening venue and time to be confirmed. 2nd game Tralee league v Churchill Mitchels girl took on a huge challenge facing Chruchill who play 2 division above us. It was going to be a big ask for our girls. But this is when these girls come out fighting with a master class of defense work from 01to 15 they for sure held Churchill in the 1st half going in two points down on a score line of 2points to 4 in favor of the Churchill ladies.

With temperatures rising high on the field and getting very competitive the referee having to have a few words with a few of the ladies from both sides mitchels battled to the 50th minute only behind by 04points to 07 with Chruchill calling in the big guns from the bench they hit the net on the 55th minute. This was the biggest test Mitchels had in a while and stood up to this challenge with a huge masterclass of defense. Well done to all the girls.

UNDER 9 BOYS

John Mitchels U9 Boys unfortunately had to cancel their challenge game against Ballymac on Sunday Morning last due to weather warning, but the game is rescheduled for next Sunday. Training will continue this Wednesday from 6.00pm to 7.00pm in our Astro Pitch full attendance required where possible thanks.

UNDER 11 BOYS

Unfortunately, we had to cancel training Sunday morning last due to adverse weather conditions. We hope to organize our back game against Laune Rangers in the coming weeks. We will train again next Sunday morning at 10.30 am

UNDER 13 BOYS

A big evening for our u13s on Sunday evening with our Bs in the semi-final and our As in the final of the Central Region League. First up were our Bs who were facing another clash with Laune Rangers, whom we already had a number of memorable games already this year. Our lads started well and by half time had built up a 7-point lead. Laune Rangers shuffled their pack for the 2nd half and the changes proved effective, pegging is back to level as the game approached full time. With the game fidelity in the balance our lads responded with a fantastic breakaway goal. A frantic finish saw the ball just deflected over the bar from a Laune Rangers final attack after which the final whistle blew to our lad’s joy. A super performance from the boys and another well-deserved place in a final against our neighbours Austin Stacks.

Final score John Mitchels 4-7 Laune Rangers 1-13

The A final followed and despite the poor forecast today it proved to be a perfect evening for football against Na Gaeil. We started well and some fluid forward play saw us build up a healthy lead. Na Gaeil started to grow into the game though and the concession of two goals by us just before half time was to prove costly. The 2nd half ebbed and flowed but try as our lads might we could never reduce the margin to get within striking distance. A late goal for us saw the game finish in a flurry of excitement but Na Gaeil were value for the victory with a fantastic display of football skill and intensity on the night. It was a brave effort by our lads who never gave up but unfortunately were once more second best in a Final this year. Final score John Mitchels 2-9 Na Gaeil 2-12 Training to be announced while we await remaining fixtures for the Central Region League and Town League

UNDER 15 BOYS

On Wednesday evening last we played Milltown in the semi-final of the Central league. It was a very close game and our lads showed grit and determination the whole way through. They trailed by a single point at half time, but order was soon restored in the second half where they showed a high skill level to dominate things winning on a final score of Milltown 3-13 to Mitchels 2-18. They now move on to the final which is yet to be confirmed Training continues Monday @5-30pm

UNDER 17 BOYS

Minors are playing Firies away at 6:30pm tomorrow night in County Championship Shield Please show your support.

SENIOR LADIES

Our senior ladies entertained Dingle at home in Rd 4 junior B championship in warm dry windy conditions, Mitchels won the toss and played with the breeze that was blowing, Dingle applied early pressure moving the ball well before our ladies got into gear and an early point from Rachel followed by Ava got us going. Dingle replied with a point before a turnover left Dingle in for a goal. Mitchels midfield of Sarah and Leona were working hard and further points from Rachel and penalty by Diana gave us a 4-point lead after Ava was upended, with Kayleigh sound in goals giving great restarts to Anna and Julie we continued to press forward where the hardworking Karen supplied good ball for further points from Linda and Sarah and a goal from Ava left half time Mitchels 2-7 Dingle 1-5. The second half saw Dingle press for an early point, an injury then to Emma Carmody resulted in a reorganization with Kayleigh moving out field and Emma lynch into goals. Mitchels now working hard with Shannon and Tanya defending well-kept Dingle at bay, with Emilia and Sandra now moving well a great move lead to Ava scoring a goal to increase our lead however Dingle never gave up and hit the post for a let off , Mitchels now looking fresher broke away with Ava fouled and from the penalty the Dingle goalie made a great save, Mitchels then struck for the fourth goal from Ava and points from Diana and Rachel closed out the game with Sherma coming on for Tanya Injury, great second half never gave up and good win final score Mitchels 4-10 Dingle 2-7. We are away to Aunascaul/ Castlegregory next Sunday, Time TBC follow for more details.

JUNIORS

Our Juniors had a great win over Spa Killarney in the Semi Final of the shield last Friday evening, from No 1 to 20 every player gave 100%. It was nice to see Sean Gannon Daragh Hurley & Darcy O Sullivan all back in the Mitchels Jersey all 3 playing a big part in the win on the night, final score on the night Mitchels 22pts to Spa 2-11 the final is down for W-end 16/17 Sept opposition Castleisland Desmond’s time & venue tbc. Stay tuned for more information.

Lotto

John Mitchels GAA Club Lotto Results: Sunday 11th September 2022 This week’s Lotto numbers are 13, 15, 23 & 30. The numbers today were drawn by Brid McElligott and Peter Nammock. There was no winner of the Jackpot of €1,800.00 Congratulations to our four lucky dip winners this week: €25.00: Humphrey Shanahan €25.00: Tara Cullinan €25.00: Roland O’Mahony €25.00: Donna Monson Next week’s Jackpot is €1,850.

Golf Classic

Venue: Beaufort golf club Date 23rd September TEE BOX SPONSOR: €75.00 Tee times commencing @ 7.30am @ 12-minute intervals Tee times available until 15.54pm Prize giving and refreshments at Gallys Bar and Restaurant at 9.00pm on 23rd September. Bookings and enquiries to Johnmitchelsgolfclassic@gmail.com

Sympathy

On behalf of all in John Mitchels we extend a sincere sympathy to the families of the following: Edward (Eddie) Moroney, Tobar Naofa, Tralee and formerly of Balloonagh, Tralee; Ahmed Abdulsalam, Killeen Road, Tralee; John O’Brien, Caherslee, Tralee; Gerard Flynn, Aughacasla, Castlegregory/Tralee; Gerry O’Leary, Clogherbrien, Tralee.