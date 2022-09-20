Killarney man sent for trial for violent disorder in Tralee

A KILLARNEY man has appeared in court charged in connection with an incident of violent disorder in Tralee in 2018.

Arthur O’Brien (29) with an address at Bay 1, Upper Site, St Michael’s Halting Site, Killanrey appeared before judge Joanne Carroll at Tralee District Court on September 7.

He is charged with violent disorder at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium at Brewery Road in Tralee on May 26 2018.

Judge Carroll was told that a book of evidence has now been served on the accused and Mr O’Brien was sent forward for trial at the next sittings of Tralee Circuit Criminal Court, which are due to commence on October 4.

He was released on continuing bail subject to a number of conditions that were previously imposed on him at a previous appearance in relation to the matter before the court.

He must observe a curfew from 9pm to 6am daily and sign on daily at Killarney Garda Station.

Mr O’Brien was also required to surrender all of his travel documents and to take an oath swearing that he would not leave the jurisdiction.

Judge Carroll also heard the Mr O’Brien is the subject of a second charge relating to another incident in Tralee two years previously.

On that occasion Arthur O’Brien is accused of committing an assault at the Mart Yard at Mounthawk in Tralee on October 26, 2016.