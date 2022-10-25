Hundreds of homes and businesses in Tralee area face water outages

A LARGE number of homes and businesses in the greater Tralee area have been warned to expect disruption to their water supplies from this evening (Wednesday) until Friday morning

Irish Water has announced details of water network improvement works that will lead to supply disruptions in the Farmers Bridge, Ashill, Lisardboula, Ballyfinane and Ballymacelligott areas on from 7pm on Wednesday, October 26 to 7am on Thursday, October 27 and again from Thursday evening at 7pm until Friday October 28th at 7am.

The water agency said that during the “essential works”, homes and businesses in the affected areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.

Irish Water also advised that fllowing the completion of the works; water supply could take two to three hours to return as water refills the network.

“Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas,” said and Irish Water spokesperson.

Temporary traffic management measures and local road closures will be in place until works are completed.

Local and emergency access will be maintained and Irish Water said diversion routes will be in place and clearly sign posted.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause,” said the spokesperson.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works updates are also available at the Irish Water website.

Customers in all the following areas have been advised to expect supply disruptions this week:

Firies, Ballyfinane, Castlemaine, Meanus, Riverville, Knockaneacoolteen, Breashagh, Ballygamboon Lower, Kiltallagh, Killeagh, Gortshanavogh, Parknasmuttaun, Dicks Grove, Dicks Grove, Dromroe, Ranalough, Cloonclough, Parknamulloge, Lisheenbaun, Killeentierna, Shanawillen, Ballybeg, Annamore, Dromulton, Coolnageragh, Bawnaskehy, Breahig, Ballynahalla, Craggaunoonia, Ballyplimoth, Leamydoody, Glanlahern, Ballantouragh, Kilmurry, Kilcusnaun, Ballymaadam, Lissataggle, Killeens, Mount Nicholas, Ashill, Ballyseedy, Ballymacelligott, Ballinorig, Rathanny Chute Hall, Clogher, Ballineedora, Ballydwyer, Caherbreagh, Kilquane and Cloghavoola.