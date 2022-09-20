Green Flag awarded to Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre

Mary Kennelly Kerry County Council , Mary O’Connor, Richard Flahive and Joanie McAuliffee and Alan Balfe of the Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre and Cllr Sam Locke with the Green Flag that has been awarded to the attraction. Photo Domnick Walsh

THE Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre has been awarded Green Flag status for the second time by An Taisce Environmental Education.

The Green flag programme recognises Ireland’s best public parks and gardens.

Tralee Bay Wetlands Eco and Activity Parks success in the scheme has continued for the second year running with the attraction once again securing Green Flag Status.

Only awarded for exceeding tough environmental standards in green space management, and excellence of visitor attractions – the Green Flag Award Scheme is the mark of a quality park or green space and is recognised throughout the world.

This year participating European countries include Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden

Management and staff at Tralee Bay Wetland said they re delighted to again be awarded the International Green Flag Award.

The judges acknowledged Tralee Bay Wetlands on its awareness of environmental issues and the many efforts made to protect and enhance the habitats.

Centre ecologist, and educational co-ordinator Alan Balfe has been instrumental in ensuring all plants and trees planted onsite are native and again this was positively noted within the feedback report.

Overall the judging panel said they were very impressed to see improvements upon the previous year and commended the “interest, commitment and dedication of the team onsite and the overall management plan.

The newly installed information panels at the centre were also praised with the judges describing them as ‘informative, bright and colourful’.

Under the Pollination Awards Tralee Bay Wetlands were commended also for their ongoing work on Biodiversity.

“We are all absolutely delighted to receive the International Green Flag award and the entire team plan to continue to improve all elements of the Park with a constant focus on Biodiversity and the Environment,” said Mary O’Connor on behalf of the management team and staff.