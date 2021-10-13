Gardaí plan clamp down on illegal parking at schools

GARDAÍ have announced plans to crackdown on illegal parking in areas close to Tralee schools in the coming weeks.

The move follows numerous complaints from motorists and residents living near schools who say that thoughtless, and often dangerous, parking by parents and guardians is creating a safety risk for school pupils and other road users.

The school drop off parking issue is particularly problematic during the peak morning rush hour period when, in addition to creating a safety risk, it also contributes significantly to traffic delays.

Gardaí say they will be monitoring parking at and near schools in all areas of Tralee in the morning and in the afternoon for the next few weeks in a bid to deal with the ongoing problem.

While enforcement action will be taken where necessary gardaí say the intention is to engage with motorists who are parking illegally; to explain the hazard they are creating for school pupils and to encourage them to behave and park more responsibly in the future when dropping off their children.

Ahead of the clampdown gardaí said they are appealing to all parents and guardians to act

responsibly and consider others when dropping and collecting children at school.