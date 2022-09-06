Fears Shannon Group rebrand could impact on Kerry Tech Park

TRALEE Fine Gael Councillor Jim Finucane has expressed concerns about the recent rebranding of Shannon Group and the impact it may have on Kerry Technology Park.

Last month the group – which was created following the dissolution of Shannon Development and owns Kerry Technology Park along with several other technology parks and tourism assets – announced it was changing its name to the Shannon Airport Group.

The rebranding exercise was carried out, according to the group, in order to put the Clare airport – and its adjacent industrial park and aviation hub – back at the heart of its identity and marketing strategy.

At Monday’s meeting of the Tralee Municipal Distirct council Cllr Jim Finucane said he had serious concerns about the development and what it could mean for Kerry.

“I’m very concerned about the renaming of the group and the increased focus on Shannon and what impact the new brand will have on Kerry Technology Park,” said Cllr Finucane.

“There is a huge conflict of interest in a group which has a sole focus on Shannon Airport being in control of the Technology Park in Tralee,” he said.

Cllr Finucane said he wanted to see a Kerry County Council purchase the technology park so that it could be owned and operated by people familiar with the county and its economy.

Cllr Sam Locke agreed with Cllr Finucane and seconded his call for the Council to acquire the facility.

“We’re losing our identity up there,” he said.