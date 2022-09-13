Council to complete 120 new homes in Tralee by the end of the year

KERRY County Council has said it is confident that it will complete 120 new social housing units in Tralee by the end of the year.

Management made the announcement at the September monthly meeting of the Tralee Municipal District council.

The houses that are recently finished or are due for completion in the coming months include a 61 unit development at Cluain Láir in Lohercannon; 30 new units in Croogorts and an eight property development in Rahoonane.

There are also 21 social units at Cluain no Géise in Ballyrickard which were completed last month. The keys of theses properties are currently being provided to their tenants.

Management said that the developments in Croogorts, Lohercannon and Rahoonane are all currently expected to be completed within weeks.

The council heard that work on another 70 social and affordable housing units in Tralee is currently due to begin early in 2023.

These include 27 units on Matt Talbot Road; 19 units in Garryruth; 16 units at Clogharesta and eight units in Áras na Cluana on Mitchels Road. The new units on Matt Talbot Road and at Garryruth both require Part 8 approval Cllrs were told.

As well as the council social housing developments Council management said a significant number of additional units are set to be provided by various approved housing bodies.