Cllr slams IDA for failing Tralee

TRALEE Fine Gael Councillor Jim Finucane has slammed the IDA over its failure to bring jobs to Tralee and says it’s time for the town to go it alone in the search for foreign investors.

Cllr Finucane made the comments at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tralee Municipal District council as he sought an update on the IDA’s plans to build a second turnkey Advance Manufacturing Facility (AMF) in Tralee.

“The IDA haven’t exactly covered themselves in glory with the first one,” said Cllr Finucane, apparently referring to the fact that it is still awaiting the arrival of its tenant pharmaceutical packaging firm Central Phara, who announced plans to set up in Tralee in December 2018.

“There seems to be a line between Cork and Kerry and the IDA won’t cross it,” Cllr Finucane said.

Cllr Finucane said the Council must be told when and if the IDA intend submitting a planning permission request for a second AMF building for potential investors.

“Our dependence on the IDA to attract investment is a misnomer. It hasn’t worked as long as I’ve been a public representative,” he said.

Cllr Finucane said it was time Tralee ended its dependence on others and that the town should work to advertise itself to potential investors.

He suggested that the council and stakeholders from the town should work together to directly promote the town to any and all international firms who express an interest in locating in Ireland.

Cllr Finucane’s proposal was backed by Mayor of Tralee Mikey Sheehy and Independent Cllr Sam Locke.

“The IDA have been failing us and we need to take the initiative,” said Cllr Locke.