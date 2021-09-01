Chamber’s warm welcome for end of restrictions

TRALEE Chamber Alliance has given a broad welcome to the Government’s new roadmap for reopening the economy in the wake of the pandemic.

Numerous restrictions – such as the limit an attendances at indoor and outdoor gatherings – are due to be phased out from next week.

It is envisaged that all remaining restrictions will be removed by October 22.

Chamber Alliance Chief Executive Ken Tobin said the news was very welcome.

“While overall there is an element of uncertainty about the level of business that will exist over the coming months, the further easing of restrictions in the coming weeks is very much welcomed and provides a level of confidence to people that we have turned a corner,” said Mr Tobin.

“Of course, personal responsibility is going to be key in the months ahead, but the new-found freedoms must be seen by people that they are allowed to enjoy themselves a little bit more,” he added.

The Chamber Alliance head said that the return of students to the MTU and Kerry College campuses along with the return of workers to offices should provide a significant boost to the town’s recovery effort.

“Critically, along with the return of our college students, the return to workplaces from September 20 will prove to be a vital element for towns like Tralee that live off the support and spend that theses sectors provides to the town,” he said.

“It has always been important not only for the well-being of those staff but for the well-being of the town that these workplaces reopen”.

Mr Tobin said that the reopening had been slow thus far but, thanks to the vaccine roll-out, the

new roadmap was actually more extensive than the Chamber Allinace and its members had expected.

“While the reopening is taking place much slower than many other countries, I think we can acknowledge that the roadmap is far more wide-ranging than we could have expected a few short months ago, and credit for that must go to the extensive vaccine roll-out and the confidence that is giving us all to get on with our lives again,” he said.

In terms of the curtailed summer season Mr Tobin said it had been a largely successful one for most business though the ongoing health and safety measures coupled with severe staff shortages had posed a major challenge for many businesses.

“In relation to the Summer, all in all the Summer was reasonably good for the businesses that were trading, albeit our indoor activity businesses are yet to open. However, staff shortages and added restrictions made the Summer very difficult for so many hospitality, retail and tourism businesses throughout the county”.

