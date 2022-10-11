Appeal lodged against Ballymullen housing development

A PROPOSED 30 property residential development in the Ballymullen/Cloonbeg area of Tralee have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

In early September Kerry Country Council granted permission to developers Paddy Sugrue and Edward Kelleher to demolish four houses – numbers 1,2,3 and 4 Ballymullen Road – to make way for 18 new houses and a complex of 12 apartments.

The development – which was granted permission subject to several conditions – is to include four two and a half story detached properties; four two and a half stoey terraces comprising nine houses and 12 apartments divided between three buildings.

The Council’s decision to grant permission for the development has now been appealed to the planning board by James Collins who lodged his appeal on September 29.

In a submission to Kerry County Council before the development was granted permission Mr Collins had argued that the development would greatly exacerbate the flood risk in an area that is already prone to severe flooding.

The case is due to be decided by December 2 and submissions can be submitted to An Bord Pleanála until October 26.