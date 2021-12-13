Tralee native Timothy V Murphy to star opposite Bruce Willis in new film

Tralee native and star actor Timothy V Murphy will star opposite Bruice Willis in the film 'American Siege' which is set to be released next year.

Murphy, who is certainly no stranger to starring in big productions alongside some huge stars, will play Charles Rutledge in ‘American Siege’ while Willis plays the lead role of Ben Watts.

The film is currently in post-production but thanks to IMDB, we at least know a snippet of the plot. The film will see an ex-NYPD officer-turned-sheriff of a small rural Georgia town having to contend with a gang of thieves who have taken a wealthy doctor hostage.

Tantalisingly, the film’s poster, which Murphy features prominently alongside Willis, has the tagline ‘no one walks away’ so it’s clear we can expect an action-packed flick.

For Murphy (61), it’s yet another star name that he has found himself working alongside over the course of his successful career.

Previously, the actor has starred in hit shows such as ‘Sons of Anarchy’, ‘Westworld’, Amazon’s ‘The Main in the High Castle’ and more recently on the hit Netflix show ‘Snowpiercer’.