Tralee Musical Society to return to Siamsa Tíre this October with ‘That’s Entertainment’

Tralee Musical Society members met up at Kerins O’Rahillys clubhouse on Saturday night to announce their new show ‘That’s Entertainment’ to take place in August.

Enter stage right Tralee Musical Society who, this coming October, will be making their much anticipated return to the Siamsa Tíre stage with their ever popular ‘That’s Entertainment’ variety show.

Directed and choreographed by the award winning Oliver Hurley, this year’s show – which is bursting with talent and entertainment – will showcase excerpts from hits such as The Greatest Showman, The Pirate Queen, Come from Away, The Book of Mormon along with a wonderful children’s chorus performing show stoppers from Seussical Jr.

The hilarious comedy team will once again return to ensure laughs are aplenty with their legendary comedy scenes. The show will also feature rock and roll hits, tunes from Mamma Mia and a salute to Tina Turner along with a tribute to the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

This comeback show from the Tralee’s multi-award winning musical society is packed with local talent and sure to be one of the hottest tickets in town this October. Book your tickets – which are set to cost between €21 and €19 – today to avoid disappointment.

If you want to take part and get involved, rehearsals are starting tonight Tuesday, July 19, at 7.30pm in Kerins O’Rahillys clubhouse.