Tralee inspired ‘Drive for Five’ vaccine appeal gathers pace nationwide

The 'Drive to Five' campaign set up to help fundraise for UNICEF's Covid-19 vaccine appeal to aid low-income countries has its origins right here in Tralee, it being the brainchild of Una Flynn, the Sporting Chance instructor at the National Learning Network (NLN) in town.

Una’s inspiration for the initiative started last December just before Christmas when she heard a segment on the Brendan O’Connor show on the radio about devastating an impact COVID was having on developing and low-income countries around the world.

"Dr Nina Byrnes was on the Brendan O'Connor show, and she broke down on the programme speaking about the effect of Coronavirus in developing countries, the lack of vaccine, lack of professional medical treatment, resources, facilities and an increase in orphaned children because parents had died of Covid-19,” she said.

Una said that she realised how fortunate we were here in Ireland with the resources that we have access to and so she decided that she was going to try and do her own bit to help get vaccines to those who need them in developing countries around the world.

For every €50 raised as part of the initiative, UNICEF can deliver enough vaccines to protect ten vulnerable people across the world from Covid-19. With over 50 NLN centres across Ireland, the hope is that hundreds of students and staff in the NLN all around Ireland will take part in raising funds to make a significant impact on a global level.

"Over 60 sponsorship cards have been handed out so far within NLN Tralee alone, and a good few completed cards have been returned already which is fantastic. When the first student came back with their full sponsorship card, I thought, that's 10 people vaccinated just there!" said Una.

"This will be a nationwide campaign involving many other NLN colleges. NLN managers have been contacting me saying 'count us on board!' Some people are donating a few euro; we're just asking people to donate what they can", she continued.

Caitlin, a student at NLN Tralee, is studying Business and IT. She was one of the first students in the college to return a full sponsorship card.

"When I heard about the Drive for Five campaign, I said I'll definitely do it. People aren't as fortunate as we are here, and there isn't as easy access to the vaccine. My family donated money. I put money in for my niece and nephew on their behalf. I was delighted to take part" said Caitlin.

"Before I came to NLN, I was volunteering in a charity shop. I came to the centre and did a sample of the course, and I loved it. I'm still here, doing my second course now. The staff are absolutely brilliant. I wish I had the support my whole life. It's probably the best place I could have gone to,” she continued.

For anyone wishing to contribute to NLN Tralee's Drive for Five campaign, please email: tralee@nln.ie or check out UNICEF's appeal directly at https://www.unicef.ie/

For more information about NLN training courses, visit: https://rehab.ie/national-learning-network/