Tralee comedian Shane bringing his ‘Aw, Class’ show to Siamsa Tíre next year

Tralee comedian Shane Clifford is bringing his 'Aw Class' show to Siamsa Tíre in April of next year.

Christmas is over but we’re still in that weird period before New Years so why not treat yourself or someone you know to the gift of seeing Tralee comedian Shane Clifford perform live here in Kerry?

It was announced last week that he will be returning to his hometown in 2022 for a show in Siamsa Tíre.

Shane, or 'Shane's Brilliant Page' as you might know him, is not exactly your typical comedian but it is this type of offbeat/unconventional humour that has garnered him a sizeable social media following, a level of support which has given him a platform to showcase his undoubted talent for making people laugh.

He is described as ‘one of the most original and exciting new acts in Irish comedy’ and he will bring his ‘Aw, Class’ show to the famous Tralee venue on April 1 of next year for a night which is sure to draw a great crowd for popular local act.

Tickets to see Shane in Siamsa are on sale now for €15 and can be purchased here: https://www.siamsatire.com/events/shane-clifford-aw-class

Read our previous in depth interview with Shane where he talks about his career, the addictive nature of stand up comedy and staying creative in lockdown by starting a 'Brilliant Podcast' here: https://www.independent.ie/regionals/kerryman/news/shanes-brilliant-interview-39648154.html