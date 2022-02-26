Tralee Central Pharma plant on track for March opening says Varadkar

Central Pharma say they are on track to open a medicine packaging plant at the IDA Advance Manufacturing Facility in Tralee next month

Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar says the long awaited Central Pharma plant is on course to open by the end of March and the company has already invested over €1 million in the facility.

At a high profile announcement in December 2018 the Bedford, UK based firm announced plans to create over 100 new jobs with the opening of a new medicine packaging plant at the €5million IDA-built Advance Manufacturing Facility at Kerry Technology Park in Tralee.

While the plant had originally been due to open by July 2019 the premises has remained vacant and with little information emanating from Central Pharma it was widely feared that the project – along with the 100 plus promised jobs - had been abandoned.

In January 2020 it emerged that Central Pharma had told the IDA it was delaying its plans for Tralee and there was no further information on the project until February of last year when Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar said he had received an update from the company.

Central Pharma – who have taken a 20 year lease on the building – told Mr Varadkar that while the Covid pandemic had delayed its plans the company remained committed to Tralee.

In the Dáil last week Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Grfiffin sought an update on the project from the Tánaiste.

In response Mr Varadkar said that Central Pharma have now obtained three key licensing approvals from the Health Products Regulatory Authority and that the company has invested €1.1 million into the facility.

That includes construction costs to fit out the high tech packaging plant; rent and salaries.

“I have been informed that Central Pharma is currently recruiting for a production manager and is still planning to commence production activities in Quarter one of 2022,” said Mr Varadkar.

“Central Pharma has recruited a Head of Warehousing and a Business Development Specialist and plans to add production employees over the first three months of operations”.