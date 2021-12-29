Tralee businesses rewarded for their fantastic festive window displays

Staff members from the Kerry County Museum on Ashe Street pictured with representatives from Tralee Chamber who were presenting the museum with their Town Pride Award as part of the Chamber's annual Christmas Display Competition.

Staff members from Urban Sanctuary Tralee pictured with representatives from Tralee Chamber last week as they were presented with their Retail Team Award as part of the Tralee Chamber's annual Christmas Display Competition.

Staff members from the 321 Down Syndrome Kerry shop in Tralee pictured with representatives from Tralee Chamber who were presenting the shop with their Public Choice Award as part of the Tralee Chamber's annual Christmas Display Competition.

Speaking on behalf of the locals, I think that we can all agree that Tralee has simply looked amazing all throughout this holiday season, and that is in no small part down to the hard work and effort that local businesses in town have put into their festive window displays.

The amazing displays show that for the second year running, businesses in town answered the call from the Tralee Chamber to get on board with the second year of the Christmas Display competition in association with AIB.

After what has been another difficult year for everybody, the displays were needed more than ever this Christmas to help bring an extra bit of cheer to what was a more muted Christmas than usual.

Like last year, there were three award categories: Town Pride, Public Choice, and the Retail Team award.

- The Town Pride award is given to the business that embodies the true essence of Christmas in Tralee recognising a genuine community pride and spirit.

- The Public Choice award is a public vote that was polled on Facebook in the weeks leading up to Christmas, with votes coming being cast in their thousands it was testament again to the delight and real engagement people have for this competition.

- Finally, the Retail Team award is the best display selected by the Chamber’s retail team headed up by Sandra Rusk and her colleagues who have the very tough job of picking an overall winner in a competition that has so many deserving entrants.

With 50 entries included in this year’s competition, it was always going to be difficult to choose a winner but after the votes were counted and much deliberating done, the winners of the 2021 competition have been revealed.

The Town Pride Award goes to the Kerry County Museum, the Public Choice Award goes to the Down Syndrome Kerry Shop and finally, the Retail Team Award goes to Urban Sanctuary (Formerly Glam Pod).

"Christmas in Tralee is a magical time for both young and old with the amazing Christmas lights around the town and with our businesses really going the extra mile in terms of their decorations and displays. A walk about town to soak up the festive atmosphere is an experience not to be missed,” said Colette O’Connor, Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance.

‘The incredible displays produced by businesses around the town has really lifted spirits in the local community and we are delighted to be involved in supporting this festive feel good competition. Congratulations to all the winners,” said Stephen Stack from AIB.

Each winner also received a plaque and a generous advertising budget from local media outlets.