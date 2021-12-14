Tractor run tours North Kerry in aid of two worthy causes

Kieran Spaight, Liam Connolly and Denis Finucane pictured at the start of the recent Estuary Rollers fundraising Christmas Tractor Run in Listowel and which toured North Kerry in aid of the Milford Care Centre & Friends of St Ita's. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Mike Donovan with Noel, Chris and David Condon pictured at the start of the recent Estuary Rollers fundraising Christmas Tractor Run in Listowel and which toured North Kerry in aid of the Milford Care Centre & Friends of St Ita's. Photo by Joe Hanley.

David O'Carroll, Junior McCarthy, Jack Cronin and Donnacha Woods pictured at the start of the recent Estuary Rollers fundraising Christmas Tractor Run in Listowel and which toured North Kerry in aid of the Milford Care Centre & Friends of St Ita's. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Thomas Wynne, Robert Stack, James Harrington, Cillian Fowley and David Whyte pictured at the start of the recent Estuary Rollers fundraising Christmas Tractor Run in Listowel and which toured North Kerry in aid of the Milford Care Centre & Friends of St Ita's. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Nicole O'Sullivan and her dog Kal pictured at the start of the recent Estuary Rollers fundraising Christmas Tractor which toured North Kerry in aid of the Milford Care Centre & Friends of St Ita's. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Dermot Langan, Jack Culhane and Conor Cox pictured at the start of the recent Estuary Rollers Christmas Tractor Run which left from Listowel Livestock Mart on its tour of North Kerry. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Two worthy west Limerick causes were the big beneficiaries from the recent Christmas tractor run organised by the Estuary Rollers, a run which went on a whistle-stop tour of North Kerry to raise funds for both the Milford Care Centre and Friends of St Ita’s.

There was huge excitement on the day as the first of many tractors started to appear at the Listowel Mart starting point. As the evening wore on and darkened, and the nearly 200 tractors rolled out on their journey, the Christmas lights came on, adding still more of the festive spirit that event was all about.

Due to COVID, the organising committee – all based in the Glin and Ballyhahill areas of west Limerick – could not hold their usual raffle, but instead they went with the next best thing, setting up a GoFundMe page in aid of their two chosen charities.

At the time of writing, the page has raised €3,310 of its €3,500 target and we’re sure there’s still a few offline donations still coming in to raise that figure even further.

Speaking to The Kerryman about the success of the day, Laura Lavery, one of the organisers of the event, was over the moon.

“It was absolutely phenomenal. I can’t put it into words properly, it was unbelievable. We had just under 200 tractors on the day, so it was a huge success. We had done a big campaign on social media in the lead up to it, which paid off big time,” she said.

“We started in the mart in Listowel, there was a big family turn out that came to see us and the Christmas lights ,and we went off then from there.

“We took in Moyvane, Tarbert, Glin, before we finished in the Knockdown Arms in Athea then,” she continued.

“We want to thank absolutely everybody for their support, and we’re already looking forward to getting back on the road again for it in 2022,” she added.

Milford Care Centre was first established by the Little Company of Mary Sisters in 1928 and provides multiple services such as hospice at home; nursing-home care; day care for older people and those with palliative-care needs; as well as bereavement support for families.

The Friends of St Ita’s Community Hospital, Newcastle West, was launched in 2003 as a voluntary fundraising group tasked with assisting management in the implementation of projects they were unable to get off the ground due to a lack of funding.

They raised over €1million for a new hospice unit, as well as €200,000 for a new day room; €64,000 for a patient minibus and much more for other essential equipment for patients.

To donate, visit the GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/estuary-rollers-christmas-tractor-run