Tournament in Millo’s memory raises €930 for Irish Motor Neurone charity

Killarney RFC presented a cheque for €930 to the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association last Wednesday evening, May 18. In the photo are from L to R: Ger Moynihan, Ella Guerin, Christy Lehane, Joane O'Keeffe and Liam Murphy. Photo by Tatiana McGough.

A few weeks on from Killarney Rugby’s hosting of the inaugural Millo O’Meara tournament for U16 girls – a tournament named and held in memory and honour of the late Millo O’Meara, who passed away on the February 21 of last year – the club have now presented the proceeds of this event, an impressive €930, to their chosen charity of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA).

The cheque was presented to Chisty Lehane of the Kerry Friends of Motor Neuron group at the club grounds last Wednesday and it rounds off what was a very successful fundraising campaign for the club, one that suitably honoured the memory of Millo, who was described this week by Club PRO Liam Murphy as a “wonderful coach and dear friend” of Killarney RFC.

Millo, originally from Birr in County Offaly arrived at Killarney RFC in October 2019 taking up the role of head coach with the club’s U14’s girls. Millo was described this week as a hugely dedicated coach who had a wealth of coaching experience, something which truly benefitted this fledgling side.

His hard work and commitment to developing and nurturing the girls shone through, giving them the skills and confidence to play the game and Millo encouraged the club to set up an U16 girls team thus laying a foundation for the development of Girls Youths rugby at Killarney RFC.

After his passing, Millo’s fellow U14 and U16 girls coach Liam Murphy and Girls Teams managers Anne Gabbett and Fiona Landers wanted to create an event in memory of Millo and raise funds for the IMNDA and thus was born the idea of the Millo O’Meara Tournament.

Four teams – Killarney RFC, Shannon RFC, Ballincollig RFC and Tralee RFC – all competed for the coveted trophy with the club's own super girls running out winners on the day in front of a fantastic crowd. Millo’s partner Susan Curran was on hand on the day to present the trophy to Killarney captain Joanne O’Keeffe, along with members of Millo’s family.

"The standard of rugby was simply phenomenal and Millo would have been very proud of the girls," said Liam.

The club said this week that they would like to extend a huge thanks to all who helped them out on the day with an extra special thanks to Anne Gabbett, Liam Murphy and Fiona Landers for all the hard work organising the event as well as to club’s wonderful volunteers and all who kindly donated on the day.