Tough as nails Lauren raises incredible amount of money for Breast Cancer Ireland

Ava Maguire and Aoibhinn Long out supporting Lauren Barrett at her final day of 100k In June Challenge at the Austin Stacks Club on Thursday.

Large crowd who came to support Lauren Barrett’s final day of 100k In June Challenge at the Austin Stacks Club on Thursday.

Lauren crosses the finishing line to celebrationson the final day of her 100k In June Challenge at the Austin Stacks Club on Thursday.

Gearoid Sheehan, Dylan Casey, Adam Curran and Craig Horan at Lauren Barrett’s final day of 100k In June Challenge at the Austin Stacks Club on Thursday.

Karen Hoare, Ciara Nix and Norma O'Connor at Lauren Barrett’s final day of 100k In June Challenge at the Austin Stacks Club on Thursday.

Lauren Barrett with her family Gina, Paudie and Jack Barrett and Cara the dog Laurens final day of 100k In June Challenge at the Austin Stacks Club on Thursday.

Lauren Barrett and the Stacks team at her final day of 100k In June Challenge at the Austin Stacks Club on Thursday. All photos by Mark O'Sullivan.

Tralee woman Lauren Barrett is celebrating the end of a month long fundraising campaign this week in which she has raised an incredible amount of money for her chosen charity of Breast Cancer Ireland.

Lauren had a bilateral mastectomy and breast reconstruction at 21 years old and now, less than a year on, she has finished her treatment and this past Thursday, she, along with a huge crowd of family, friends and supporters, walked the final 1km in her 100km in 30 Days fundraising challenge.

As of the time of writing, Lauren’s online fundraising page has raised an incredible €13,725 and there’s still more to be added, Lauren says, with a number of donation buckets still to be collected so this already impressive figure is set to rise even higher.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Lauren said that it was the huge support that she received that helped her get over the line.

"I was delighted to get it finished. I think the month kind of flew and honestly, I didn't really know how I was going to be during the challenge because I only finished treatment in March so I didn't know how up to it my body would be. It turned out really well though, I had loads of people doing it with me so I think the support made it a lot easier," she said.

"Yeah, it [the amount raised] definitely exceeds all expectations. It's just madness and I still have fundraising buckets around the place that I have to collect so I don't know the final figure could turn out to be. I would love to hit the €15,000 mark though so fingers crossed,” she continued.

To donate to Lauren’s fundraiser, head to her page here: https://100kin30days.ie/fundraising/profile/LaurenBarrett2332

To read our previous interview with Lauren on her successful battle with cancer, click here.