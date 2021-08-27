‘There is so much to Kerry Hospice that drives you...’

The Todd O’Donoghue Memorial Walk is an event with a proud legacy that takes place on Saturday, September 4 between 11am and 5pm, starting and finishing at Blennerville Windmill. Having missed out last year due to COVID, it's hoped that walkers will make it a date and help raise money for the Palliative Care Unit.

Todd was a staunch St Pat’s GAA Club man, and it is thanks to his club for starting the walk in 2014, which Todd's daughter, Andrea, took over some years ago. The walk continues to go from strength to strength and has raised close to €10,000 since 2014.

Todd died from cancer in 2014 after a very positive experience in the Palliative Care Unit of Kerry Hospice. Andrea is today a valued member of Kerry Hospice as its PRO. Her role involves meeting people from around Kerry through their fantastic fundraising for Kerry Hospice. Andrea can also empathise with families experiencing a cancer journey.

The story behind the Todd O’Donoghue Walk has many chapters. Motivated by the wonderful care received by the Kerry Hospice team, Todd set about organising a fundraiser a few weeks before he died that raised €22,000 for the hospice.

“He wanted to do it straight away while he was in Palliative Care, he felt so strong about doing something as the team were very good to him,” said Andrea.

RTE presenters Katie Hannon and Miriam O’Callaghan came on board for the fundraiser, as did the GAA community. Todd died just two weeks after the event, but his work continues today through Andrea.

Since 2014, Andrea has organised various fundraisers, separate to the walk, that have raised €60,000 for the hospice, all in memory of her father. It’s an incredible achievement considering that such a positively inspiring outcome grew from a sad time in Andrea's life

“To be honest I didn't know what Kerry Hospice was before dad got sick. I had known about the late Ted Moynihan and the work he was doing, but nothing more,” she said.

“I recall when dad first got his diagnoses he was in a dark place in his mind. But once he spoke to Dr Sheahan and the nurses, he was a completely changed man. He embraced his illness and said, ‘this is what I have to do’. There is so much attached to the hospice that it drives you on. Ted asked me to get involved after dad died and I've been with them ever since, It would drive you on as the people who work there are just amazing.”

“As PRO you get to meet people in the same position as I was in 2014. You can empathise with them. I love that side of it, and I love fundraising,” she said.

The Todd O’Donoghue Walk will take in the usual route, around Blennerville and Lohercannon. Medals (thanks to Con Dennehy) will be given out afterwards, and refreshments will be available at the ‘2 Beans in a Box’ van, thanks to Una and Teresa who are sponsoring the event. As usual, long-time supporter of the walk, Tom Quane of Skelper Quane’s Bar, will have a donation bucket available throughout the day. Walkers are asked to stay within their own groups and comply with health and safety guidelines.

“We would be delighted if you could join us for any bit of the walk, anywhere and at any time, on the day. We would be very grateful if you could donate to Palliative Care,” said Andrea.