Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘There is so much to Kerry Hospice that drives you...’

Kerry Hospice PRO Andrea O'Donoghue is calling on people to join her for the annual 'Todd O'Donoghue Walk' in memory of her father to help raise money for the Palliative Care Unit. (Photo by Seanie Cleary). Expand

Close

Kerry Hospice PRO Andrea O'Donoghue is calling on people to join her for the annual 'Todd O'Donoghue Walk' in memory of her father to help raise money for the Palliative Care Unit. (Photo by Seanie Cleary).

Kerry Hospice PRO Andrea O'Donoghue is calling on people to join her for the annual 'Todd O'Donoghue Walk' in memory of her father to help raise money for the Palliative Care Unit. (Photo by Seanie Cleary).

Kerry Hospice PRO Andrea O'Donoghue is calling on people to join her for the annual 'Todd O'Donoghue Walk' in memory of her father to help raise money for the Palliative Care Unit. (Photo by Seanie Cleary).

Kerryman

Stephen Fernane

The Todd O’Donoghue Memorial Walk is an event with a proud legacy that takes place on Saturday, September 4 between 11am and 5pm, starting and finishing at Blennerville Windmill. Having missed out last year due to COVID, it's hoped that walkers will make it a date and help raise money for the Palliative Care Unit.

Todd was a staunch St Pat’s GAA Club man, and it is thanks to his club for starting the walk in 2014, which Todd's daughter, Andrea, took over some  years ago. The walk continues to go from strength to strength and has raised close to €10,000 since 2014.

Todd died from cancer in 2014 after a very positive experience in the Palliative Care Unit of Kerry Hospice. Andrea is today a valued member of Kerry Hospice as its PRO. Her role involves meeting people from around Kerry through their fantastic fundraising for Kerry Hospice. Andrea can also empathise with families experiencing a cancer journey.

Most Watched

Privacy