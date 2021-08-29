Kerry

Theology transcends the generations...

Healthcare Chaplain at University Hospital Kerry, Margaret Naughton, recently received a PhD for her studies in theology. Margaret talks to Stephen Fernane about Faith, theology, and the role it plays in her work as chaplain meeting people in the hospital setting.

Healthcare Chaplain at University Hospital Kerry, Margaret Naughton, was reently awarded a PhD for her studies in theology. Photo by Joe Hanley. Expand

Kerryman

Stephen Fernane

University Hospital Kerry (UHK) Healthcare Chaplain Margaret Naughton was recently awarded a PhD in theology from Mary Immaculate College for her thesis, ‘Standing in the Gap’ - a theological reflection on the meaning, value, and significance of faith for contemporary healthcare chaplains.

The Killorglin native explains that while it is uncommon for women to study for a PhD in theology - as those studying the subject at a high level tend to be clerics - she wishes to see more women experiencing the same sense of fulfilment that comes from learning theology.

“More lay people should study theology and not be afraid of it. Especially women who are involved in Church ministry, they should consider it. The  Church needs lay people that are informed on Faith,” Margaret said.

