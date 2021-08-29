University Hospital Kerry (UHK) Healthcare Chaplain Margaret Naughton was recently awarded a PhD in theology from Mary Immaculate College for her thesis, ‘Standing in the Gap’ - a theological reflection on the meaning, value, and significance of faith for contemporary healthcare chaplains.

The Killorglin native explains that while it is uncommon for women to study for a PhD in theology - as those studying the subject at a high level tend to be clerics - she wishes to see more women experiencing the same sense of fulfilment that comes from learning theology.

“More lay people should study theology and not be afraid of it. Especially women who are involved in Church ministry, they should consider it. The Church needs lay people that are informed on Faith,” Margaret said.

Theology is the study of God, Faith, meaning, and world religions. Margaret says it helps her to understand such themes at a deeper level. Also, as a discipline, she believes theology gives people the skills to reflect and to critically analyse Faith and meaning in life.

“Theology transcends the generations, contexts and demographics. It gives you skills to reflect and analyse not just theologically and analytically, but life itself,” she said.

Margaret does admit theology suffers somewhat from poor branding given its heavy, academic, and religious content, which many see as antiquated. However, what an individual takes from theology is relevant to their own spiritual and life-affirming goals.

“I would see it as being very fresh for our times. My particular area of study is pastoral theology; that is very much about applying a particular framework and practice to what I do, which is relevant to today,” she says.

Working in a hospital environment means Margaret deals with people who experience varying levels of emotional and physical trauma every day. This is a time when people often reflect on their Faith, or may even choose to re-discover it.

“My background in theology has taught me not to be afraid to ask the hard questions, but equally not to be afraid to stand with people as they ask the hard and difficult questions of life,” she said.

“It [theology] has made me stronger in what I believe in, and equally in what I can support others to reflect on. I’m thinking of things like suffering and pain. Someone said to me recently ‘where was God when I was suffering?’

“That’s an easy question to run away from but theology has taught me, particularly studying it at such a deep level, that there are difficult and challenging questions that we all struggle with, that we all find difficult to find answers for. In the search to find answers very often we do find them or may even find an acceptance of not finding a direct answer to a question or a problem,” she added.

One of the main points of Margaret’s thesis surrounds the need to practice empathy. It’s all very well when an individual experiencing a difficult time is told to stay positive in the face of personal difficulty.

This is not always fair as it avoids connectivity on a compassionate level.

“There is no point in me standing there, able-bodied, and telling someone to get on with life,” Margaret explained.

“While it is important that we remain positive in the face of challenges, empathy and being able to share in someone else’s hardship is a way of understanding what they are feeling.”

Margaret insists from a pastoral and practical perspective, one can never assume a person’s belief in Faith. Part of Margaret’s brief as Healthcare Chaplain is not to place her own predetermined views between her and the patients she meets in the wards.

“Very often the person who we think might have little interest in God or Faith can be more receptive than your stereotypical older person,” she said.

“It’s like studying theology, you start off by trying to find the answer to a question, but the trick is not to come with your own assumptions and preconceived notions.

“Even though I’m coming to them [patients] as a Faith representative, I must also lean in and out of that role simultaneously; I can’t impose what I believe in on anyone. Equally, Faith is what supports me in my questioning, and in my support of others in their questioning,” Margaret said.

Many people who claim to lack spiritualism or Faith in God often do so divorced from a period of personal grief. It is only when humans are pushed to the brink through personal hardship that they decide to assess this belief mechanism differently.

“Our context has changed so much [in society], society has become so secularised, multicultural and diverse. We are meeting people at all stages of Faith development, understanding, and of no Faith at all. As a theologian, for me it’s about meeting them in their world, there is no judgement,” Margaret said.

Margaret continues: “A lot of people are slow to admit they are of Faith. Unfortunately, situations that have happened in the Church and society in the past have also impacted on people’s ability to articulate their Faith.

“It is becoming increasingly more difficult to express any kind of Faith. But outside of this when you meet someone face to face and they’re struggling to find meaning, hope and something to hang on to, they may not name it as Faith but it’s amazing the way people have these inner resources they can tap into.”

Lastly, I ask Margaret if she would welcome a day when the Catholic Church will look favourably upon the ordination of female priests - women of strong Faith such as herself.

“Personally, I would be very supportive of female ordination but for now it is not committed under Church teaching,” she said.

“It would have been something I struggled with myself down through the years, sometimes you must accept what’s not possible. If you focus too much on what you can’t do, or can’t have, then it almost demeans what you are doing in the present.

“After all, what am I doing here [the hospital] every day in my work if the whole role of women in the Church rests solely on being ordained?”