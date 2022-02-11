The Roses return: 2022 Rose of Tralee launched

The 2022 Rose of Tralee was officially launched in Dublin on Friday morning

THE search for the next Rose of Tralee is officially underway with the 2022 edition of the world famous contest officially launched in Dublin on Friday morning.

The festival is returning after a two hiatus, due to the Covid pandemic, and will run for five days from August 19 to 23.

Festival Chairman Anthony O’Gara has promised a week of “lights, parades, fireworks, family entertainment, street performances and much more” in the county capital and said the Rose of Tralee team have” very exciting plans” for the 2022 event.

"It is a very exciting time for us and whereas we have many challenges ahead, we are quietly engaging with business and civic authorities around the town and county to make sure that our long-anticipated return will be a huge success for everyone who has anticipated the August festivities, and something truly worth waiting for,” Mr O’Gara said.

Friday’s festival launch – which took place at St Stephen’s Green in Dublin – was attended by Mr O’Gara; reigning Rose Sinéad Flanagan; Rose TV host Daithí Ó Sé; 2019 Escort of the year Jamie Flannery and six previous winning Roses.

They included Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh who won the title in 2014; 2018 winner Kirsten Mate Maher; the 1989 Rose Sinead Boyle; 1991 Rose Denise Murphy; 2003 Rose Orla Tobin and 2015 Rose Elysha Brennan.

Reigninig Rose Sinéad Flanagan – who has held the title since the last festival in 2019 – encouraged people to get involved in the festivities.

"Through the festival, I have met some great people and have made wonderful friends that will last a lifetime. The opportunity to travel and become involved with fantastic charitable organisations, such as The Hope Foundation and Chernobyl Children International in Kolkata and Belarus, respectively, was an immense honour,” she said.

“The Rose of Tralee represents a unique opportunity to meet women from across the world, to celebrate Irish culture, and to enjoy fun and festivities in Tralee,” said Ms Flanagan.

Maria Walsh credited the festival with launching her political career.

“I am very proud to say The Rose of Tralee Festival, and the Tralee community, afforded me the podium on which I stand on today. I would not have achieved the level of success over the last years without the opportunities the Festival has given me since 2014,” she said.

“It has not just benefited my career as a public representative, it has also created the best of friendships and memories. As an alumni, I have friends dotted throughout the world who help me and send me endless support. It has been nothing but positive to my life's journey,” added Ms Walsh.

The 2022 festival will be based at Tralee’s Meadowlands Hotel following the recent announcement that it is ending its partnership with the Rose Hotel.

Negotiations regarding the use of the Kerry Sports Academy building on the Munster Technological University’s Tralee campus are understood to be at an advanced stage.