The Lovely Hedgehog - An Gráinneóg Álainn

The hedgehog (Erinaceus europaeus) is easily recognised but surprisingly mysterious. Expand

Grace Bettayeb, MZool Zoology with Herpetology, Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre

Some animals would surprise you with how poorly studied they are for such distinctive creatures. The hedgehog (Erinaceus europaeus) is one such animal, easily recognised but surprisingly mysterious.

Hedgehogs are small mammals, covered in pointy spines with a long nose and short legs. As their name would suggest, they often live in and around hedgerows, although they’re not very fussy and can be found frequenting other habitats as well. Hedgehogs are related to moles and shrews, and like their cousins, are good at burrowing, so they tend to live in habitats that facilitate that.

