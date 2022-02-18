The Lovely Hedgehog - An Gráinneóg Álainn

Some animals would surprise you with how poorly studied they are for such distinctive creatures. The hedgehog (Erinaceus europaeus) is one such animal, easily recognised but surprisingly mysterious.

Hedgehogs are small mammals, covered in pointy spines with a long nose and short legs. As their name would suggest, they often live in and around hedgerows, although they’re not very fussy and can be found frequenting other habitats as well. Hedgehogs are related to moles and shrews, and like their cousins, are good at burrowing, so they tend to live in habitats that facilitate that.

Although they were once thought to be insectivorous, hedgehogs are actually omnivores. Insects make up a large portion of their diet, but they also eat slugs, snails, nuts, and berries. They’ve even been seen scavenging from carcasses and eating bird eggs when they find them.

Hedgehogs are primarily nocturnal, and don’t have a very good sense of sight. In fact, they’re almost blind. Instead, it’s thought that they navigate primarily through their sense of smell, although we can’t be sure since it hasn’t been studied very well.

If they do navigate by smell, it might explain what is perhaps their most bizarre behaviour: anointing. When a hedgehog comes across an unfamiliar smell, it chews on the source to form a froth in its mouth, then covers its spines with the result. No one knows for sure why they do this, but the best guess we have is that it’s a form of scent camouflaging.

Hedgehogs are one of the few mammals found in Ireland that actually go through true hibernation. In the lead-up to winter, they gorge themselves to put on weight and store up fat reserves, before sleeping from around October until March or April, depending on the weather. Unlike squirrels, which just reduce their activity and survive off of stored food during the winter, hedgehogs actually sleep the entire time.

Hedgehogs are perhaps most well-known for their coating of spiky quills. Several other mammals have evolved this defensive trait as well, namely the porcupines of North America and the echidnas of Australia, but they’re actually not closely related to each other. This is an example of a phenomenon known as ‘convergent evolution’, where several unrelated animals independently evolve the same adaptation.

Unlike other spiny mammals, hedgehogs take their spiky defence a step further by curling up into a ball when threatened. By doing that, they can shield their vulnerable faces and bellies from attack. Not many predators can get through such a defence, although hedgehog remains have been found near fox and pine marten dens, and hedgehog populations are usually lower in places where badgers are common.

They do have another major predator: cars. Hedgehogs are a very common sight as roadkill. Their poor sense of sight, small stature, and slow moving speed sadly make them very easy to hit by mistake. It doesn’t help that they’re nocturnal, making it even harder for drivers to see them. Roadkill surveys suggest that their populations are in decline, especially in Britain, although they’re still classified as a species of least concern.

Hedgehogs are a favourite animal for many people, but in some places, they’ve become highly damaging invasive pests. In the past, sailors introduced hedgehogs to island and other sensitive habitats. In these new environments, hedgehogs can cause a lot of damage to the native ecosystems by eating rare insects, lizards, and bird eggs. And because nothing in these new environments evolved alongside them, they don’t have any natural predators. It’s a good example of how a species beloved and protected in one place can become a pest that needs removing in another.

In their native range, however, hedgehogs are still just cute visitors to the garden. Since they don’t really build permanent nests, hedgehogs tend to roam around a lot, and can even end up in urban or suburban gardens. If there’s something in your garden they can use as a shelter to burrow underneath, like an old shed foundation or a compost heap, you might get hedgehogs living in it.

Although they’re perfectly capable of hunting for themselves, some people like to feed their garden hedgehogs, which they probably appreciate in the lead up to winter. They go wild for cat food, as long as it’s meat-based, and they also like cat biscuits. It’s also a good idea to give them water, especially in the summer.

As hedgerows are slowly lost, gardens are becoming an important refuge for this species. You might not see them too often even if they do live in your garden, as they’re mostly nocturnal, but they do occasionally come out during the day. Your best chances of seeing any garden visitor will be at night, when they come out to snuffle around in the soil in search of invertebrates to eat.

As tempting as it might be to approach a garden hedgehog to see it curl up into a ball, this is a defensive behaviour that they only do when they’re afraid for their lives, so it’s best not to stress them out just to see it. Instead, just sit back and watch them do their thing from a distance, and appreciate the pest-free garden they provide.