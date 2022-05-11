‘The landscape has inspired writers for hundreds of years': Catherine talks writing new novel on Valentia

It was back in April of 2021 when I first spoke to author Susan O’Brien – or as she’s possibly better known as to avid readers of ‘escapist fiction’, Catherine Mangan, the pen name under which she has written her first two novels, the second of which has just been released here in Ireland.

Her debut novel, ‘The Italian Escape’ came out last year to great acclaim and now, one year later, she’s back for more and is hoping that her second book, entitled ‘One Italian Summer' – out tomorrow Thursday May 12 – will be just as well received.

The book follows a woman named Lily who, when her long-term relationships ends, she flees her life in New York to travel to her best friend’s wedding on the sun-drenched Italian island of Ischia - but as she soon discovers, could there be more to the secluded island than she ever imagined?

"It [the book] is about escapism because it is escapist fiction in that it's set in a gorgeous foreign location but ultimately it's about starting over and digging deep to find the courage to begin again. Her [Lily] life kind of falls apart a little bit in the early stages. She's attending a friend's wedding in Italy and she's kind of questioning what she's done with her life so far. Her friends are there with her as she's going through this so it's a story of friendship and really resilience in herself as she tries to start over," said Catherine to The Kerryman this week ahead of its release tomorrow.

Much like writing a book, the story of how ‘One Italian Summer’ came to be written is not as easy or as straight forward as it seems though with our old enemy COVID and the ensuing two-year long pandemic playing a major role in the how the book was brought to life.

To start from the start, we must go back to the dark days of March 2020, when the world was still only in the very early stages of the pandemic and oblivious mostly as to what was coming down the road.

As case numbers and deaths rose around the world – most notably in Northern Italy at the time – Catherine said this week that she, still at the very early point in work on ‘One Italian Summer’, was in her one-bedroom 28th floor apartment in New York City (NYC) watching the start of the COVID pandemic unfold in front of her on the news.

Despite the uncertainty everywhere at the time, Catherine knew that if things were about to get much worse, she had to get out of NYC.

"Being in Kerry and writing this book was kind of an unexpected development because right before that, it was around March 2020 and I was sitting in New York in my one-bedroom apartment on the 28th floor watching the news and the despondency globally and the devastation unfolding in Italy at the time," she said.

"At that time, around early March, there was no direction coming from the government in the States. So, there I was sitting in the middle of Manhattan and thinking to myself 'okay, if what's happening in Italy were to play out here in the middle of New York City (NYC), this could get really bad'. I had planned to go home to Kerry for Easter but I went online and I changed my ticket to leave that night instead and I went to JFK and I landed in Ireland in Shannon the day that Ireland went into lockdown,” she continued.

While she might not have planned on staying in Kerry or indeed on Valentia – where she owns a cottage – it proved to be an unexpected silver lining with the island, it’s incredible landscapes, the stunning weather inspiring and of course, uninterrupted writing time helping Catherine to write at her very best.

"Writing this book on Valentia, I just had uninterrupted time to write. There were no life interruptions or social distractions or anything like that because life as we knew it had been shut down so there really was nothing to keep me from writing. I'm sitting there on the edge of Ireland with just nature and time so it was this block of time that I had to write,” she said.

“It's always a joy to be in Kerry. The landscape has been inspirational for writers in general for hundreds of years and that's true no matter what you're writing," she continued.

“It [the book] is based in Italy but there I was writing it while sitting on a tiny island, the story is based on a tiny island in Italy which like Valentia is very local so there were a few parallels between the life I was living and the story I was writing. The island where it is set is just so authentically Italian as just in the same vein, Kerry is authentically Ireland so it was a real bonus," said Catherine.

"Shortly after I started writing the story, the weather broke and I don't know if you remember but April and May were just spectacular. It was like the weather gods were being apologetic for what we were going through in lockdown that they decided to give us a break. We basked in sunshine. I mean, in Kerry, we had Mediterranean sunshine, it was amazing so that was another parallel to the story I was writing that the weather was almost like being in Italy itself!” she added.

Going on, Catherine said that while writing her first book was much more daunting than this, her second one, she had a new contender to grapple with this time around as self-doubt began to creep into her mind.

"The one thing I did found about writing the second book was that it was a little bit more intimidating just from a self-doubt point of view. You've done the first book and if you got good reviews - which we did and 'The Italian Escape' sold really well in Ireland - and then as you're setting out write the next one, the self-doubt creeps in and you're wondering if this next one will be as good.,” she said.

"You read the reviews from the first book and you know obviously your friends and your family are always going to say that they loved it and that I'm marvellous. But it's the reviews from strangers who say things like 'I loved this book and I can't wait to see more from Catherine Mangan' that's kind of marginally terrifying because they're going to buy the next book and you have to make sure it's good!" she laughed.

"A little self-doubt is a good thing though because it pushes you to improve and keeps you honest so long as it doesn't become paralyzing. You have to quieten the negative voices and trust the process and trust the story you're writing and get on with it."

Finally, Catherine finished up by saying that she’s extremely excited about seeing her book in shops for the first time in real life, something she wasn’t able to do with her first novel due to the pandemic.

"I'm so excited to see it out in the world. The last time I couldn't get home for it as I was stuck in the States but I'm in Dublin now so I will actually get to stand in the book shops and see it for real on the shelves which is going to be very exciting and very special," she said.