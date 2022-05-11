Kerry

‘The landscape has inspired writers for hundreds of years': Catherine talks writing new novel on Valentia

Author Catherine Mangan can boast of very strong Kerry connections through her Firies dad and add to this the fact that her soon to be released second novel, ‘One Italian Summer’, was written under lockdown on Valentia Island, we can more than claim her as one of our own. Catherine spoke to Fergus Dennehy this week about entering Ireland just as the country shut down during COVID, battling self-doubt as a writer and how living and writing on Valentia served up parallels with the idyllic Italian getaway location in her book. 

Author Susan O&rsquo;Brien - whose pen name is Catherine Mangan - has strong connections to Kerry is ready for the release of her latest novel, 'One Italian Summer'. Expand
Catherine Mangan's second novel - 'One Italian Summer' - is out in shops this week. Expand

Catherine Mangan's second novel - 'One Italian Summer' - is out in shops this week.

Fergus Dennehy

It was back in April of 2021 when I first spoke to author Susan O’Brien – or as she’s possibly better known as to avid readers of ‘escapist fiction’, Catherine Mangan, the pen name under which she has written her first two novels, the second of which has just been released here in Ireland.

Her debut novel, ‘The Italian Escape’ came out last year to great acclaim and now, one year later, she’s back for more and is hoping that her second book, entitled ‘One Italian Summer' – out tomorrow Thursday May 12 – will be just as well received.

