‘The fact we can do indoor shows again now, it's huge.’

Beaufort’s Colin Andrew said this week that he doesn’t know who’s happier at the news that live music can finally return in full: the musicians themselves, or the public.

The musician, who is now based in Edinburgh, most recently played an outdoor show alongside other Kerry artists in the INEC two weeks ago but, speaking to The Kerryman this week, he said his primary emotion upon hearing the government announcement this week was that of relief.

The announcement means that indoor venues can operate at 60-per-cent capacity for events for those who are vaccinated, while outdoor events can operate at 75-per-cent capacity.

It also means that live music indoors will return at weddings (as well as dancing), and live music will return in bars too.

Colin said he believes that indoor gigs were hugely necessary coming into the winter months.

“It was just relief, man. Obviously, I’m a musician, so I’ve got a big interest in it but I think as well that most people are really happy about the fact that they are able to go to gigs again. All the gigs that we’ve been able to do so far, it’s been absolutely joyous because everyone is just so delighted to be there,” he said.

“Outdoor gigs coming into the winter would have been miserable and not really feasible, to be honest. We played the INEC last week, which was the ideal set-up for an outdoor show, but something like that is a complete rarity in Ireland. The stage is covered, yes, but for outdoor gigs in winter, you can’t really have the audience sitting in a field in the rain being miserable, so the fact that we can do indoor shows again now, it’s huge,” he continued.

Going forward, he said that for teenage musicians, as he once was, the importance of being able to play a gig in a pub cannot be understated.

“Pub gigs are massive for a musician’s livelihood. That’s how all Kerry musicians grew up and earned their trade. I spent every summer from 16 to 18 inside Teddy Connors in Killarney. Every Saturday and Sunday at 6pm, we were there, and that’s where I learned how to do what I do now. That was my college education,” he laughed. “It’s a vital thing financially for so many people, not just young people but every musician. There are guys who just haven’t been able to make a living for the past 18 months,” he added.