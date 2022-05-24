Team behind Killarney Skatepark campaign give update on project

Killarney Skatepark have this week given up a short update on the progress of the project.

The team behind the campaign to have a skatepark built in Killarney have given an update on how the project is progressing.

Posting on the ‘Killarney Skatepark’ Facebook page, the group had this to say:

"As you may have seen from our previous posts the skatepark site at the Aura sport complex in Killarney is granted and the sports capital grant has come through nicely for the project, with Kerry County Councils further commitment and backing of the awarded funding, there is enough resources available to build the park.

The next step of the process is the tender, after meeting recently with Kerry County Council engineers, we can confirm that this process is now underway. This is where the construction of the skatepark is opened up for contractors to bid on the project for the agreed budget, offer design solutions for the skatepark and how best to construct it within the available space,” the post read.

"We will be in contact with the engineers as the tender progresses and are looking forward to seeing what comes back!! As always we will try our best to keep you the community informed on proceedings. If you would like to get involved with the skatepark committee, please dont hesitate to contact us via DM!” it finished.