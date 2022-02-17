Sun shines on Palliative Care fundraising run in Tralee at weekend

Ger O'Connor, Valerie Hartnett and Ivan Tangney who took part in the Tralee 10 Miler/5k Race on Saturday morning. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Runners at the Tralee 10 Miler/5k Race on Saturday morning wore t-shirts remembering the late Jemma O'Shea on the 1st anniversary of her death. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Tessy Whyte, Jaon and George Glover and Ann O'Leary taking part in the Tralee 10 Miler/5k Race on Saturday morning. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Cathy, Niamh, Nicola, Gert, Jim, Tim and Ger O'Connell and Jamie Butler who took part in thr Tralee 10 Miler/5k Race on Saturday morning. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Niall Thompson, Seamus Murphy and David Butler were all set for the Tralee 10 Miler/5k Race on Saturday morning. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Tim Long and Siobhán Daly ready for road at the Tralee 10 Miler/5k Race on Saturday morning. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Tralee was a buzzing hive of activity at the weekend as nearly 300 runners and walkers took to the streets for the Tralee 10 Miler/5k Race on Saturday morning, all to help raise vital funds for the Palliative Care Unit/Kerry Hospice.

Gone were the heavy rain showers that had dominated much of last week’s forecast – no doubt much to the delight of runners who were taking part in the longer 10-mile run – replaced instead by glorious sunshine as runners enjoyed a beautiful day out on a stunning course.

The run, under the excellent leadership and organisation of Tralee’s Michelle Greaney, was in its fourth year and is a now a popular staple event in the Kerry running calendar.

It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows on the day though as Michelle and fellow runners paid tribute to the late Jemma O’Shea who passed away in October 2020 and who was remembered by her friends on the day who all wore t-shirts bearing Jemma’s face to honour her memory.

Michelle, who only had a little over 7 weeks to get the event up and running, took to social media after the run to express her delight at how the day went, saying she was “extremely pleased with the turnout and success of the event.”

"Everyone was a winner today, whether it was going for your first 5k or aiming for a PB in either event, everyone did amazingly well. There were plenty of smiles and high fives all round,” she said.

Going on, Michelle thanked all those who helped out in anyway in making the event the success that it was – including the Rose Hotel, which hosted the event once more and who was one of the sponsors too alongside the Bon Secours, Cliffords Cash & Carry, Kellihers Toyota and Horan’s Fruit & Veg.

On the running side of things, Derek Griffin was the big winner in the 10-miler in a time of 54:17 while Niamh Clifford took home the prize of first female finisher in a time of 1:04:08.

In the 5k, Cian Lawless finished in first place in a time of 18:37 while Siobhan Daly was hot on his heels and was the first female home in 20:26.

For the full results, click here.