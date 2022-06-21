Summer of blistering arts in Ballybunion

TWO Limerick greats are to top the bill at the second ever Ballybunion Arts Festival next month.

The irreverent and always incisive Blindboy Boatclub and the lightning trad talent from Abbeyfeale that is Louise Mulcahy are just two of the names bound for the resort from July 21 to 24 next.

Though less than a year old, the Ballybunion Arts Festival is already becoming a calendar fixture. It was first held last September to a great response in a programme centred on the massive Tínteán Theatre in the heart of the resort.

Now, it’s back for mid summer and demand would vindicate the move, with a public hungry for its eclectic programme of top performers in everything from trad and contemporary music to poetry, art and much more.

Also appearing are Irish alt-folk group Moxie, trad trio Steve Cooney, Dermot Byrne and Dezi Donnelly, travel presenter and writer Manchán Magan, Kerry comedian Bernard Casey, Listowel poet Seamus Barra Ó Súilleabháin, Kenmare writer and poet Faye Boland, poet Máire Holmes, storyteller Niall de Burca and many more. Local woman Dee Keogh is also set to feature with her one-woman show Why I Never Met Oprah.

And Ballybunion couple Rena Blake and Lisa Fingleton are to open their magical farm at Barna outside the town for a special event certain to attract great interest.

Just like Writers’ Week, the Arts Festival is also running a number of competitions to reward top talent, with a July 8 deadline for entries for an English-language poetry competition, an Irish-language poetry competition and a photography competition.

"We have a great mix of acts lined up,” organiser Marian Relihan told The Kerryman. “From music to poetry and writing, art and much more there is definitely something for everyone.

The whole event is the brainchild of Marian and her daughter Katie. Like artists across these islands the formerly London-based Katie suddenly found herself without a platform under Covid lockdown. On her return to Ballybunion she and Marian conceived the entire venture.

"We have a great focus on the Irish language this year too. Aedín Ní Thiarnaigh who presented that wonderful RTÉ programme on our wildflowers Faoi Bhláth will be giving a workshop and she has a special connection with Ballybunion having studied Irish here.

"Manchán Magan will be performing his fantastic show Arán agus Im, which I was lucky enough to see in Listowel last year.

"We have storytelling for children with Niall de Búrca; an art-of-growing workshop locally on Rena and Lisa’s lovely farm in Barna; poetry workshops with Michael Gallaher; creative writing workshops with Kim Arnold and much, much more.”

Check out www.Ballybunionartsfestival.ie for the full lowdown.