Success on national stage for talented Listowel students

Second-year students from Presentation Secondary School in Listowel, Audrey Ryan and Hannah Scarlett, won the 'Best Song' award in the Thomas Francis Meagher Awards and Scholarships Programme with their song, ‘Bród I mo Chroí’.

Two second-year students from Presentation Secondary School in Listowel are this week celebrating a big win at national level after their musical talents earned them an award as part of the Thomas Francis Meagher Awards and Scholarships Programme.

This year’s theme for the awards was ‘What the Irish Flag means to me in 2022’, and the programme was something that the school had been spending a number of weeks working towards recently, with several students submitting projects in a variety of categories, including ‘Best Junior Cycle Essay’ and ‘Best Poem’.

It was students Audrey Ryan and Hannah Scarlett that came out on top, though, winning ‘Best Song’ with their piece, entitled ‘Bród i mo Chroí’, which the talented young duo composed and performed themselves.

Their win – which principal of Presentation Listowel, Katherina Broderick, described as the “jewel in the crown” for the school – means that Audrey and Hannah will travel at a later date, along with their teacher, Ms Ahern, to Leinster House for the award ceremony.

As well as that, their success will be featured in a special supplement in the Irish Independent.

The Thomas Francis Meagher Foundation’s aim is to promote pride in and respect for the Irish Flag and its meaning, and encouraging active citizenship through schools, awards, and scholarships.

As part of their participation in the programme, Presentation students will also take part in ‘National Flag Day’ on March 16, and a fundraiser will take place in aid of Arás Mhuire, Listowel.