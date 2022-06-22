Kerry

Strict new beach bye-laws have come into effect in West Kerry

Maurice O'Connor from Dingle with his dog, who loves nothing more than chasing balls, on Ventry Beach on Monday. Maurice thinks there's plenty of space for dogs outside of Blue Flag areas (and he wasn't on the Blue Flag area). Photo by Declan Malone Expand
John McCarthy, Milltown, with his Labrador 'Bailey' on Ventry beach on Monday. John thinks it's 'crazy' to pass a law banning dogs from Blue Flag beaches, but agrees dogs should be on a lead when they're on a beach. Photo by Declan Malone Expand
Chris Byrne, Ventry, heading to the beach with his golden retriever 'Sally' on Monday. Chris favours the dog ban, from the point of view of hygiene. Photo by Declan Malone Expand
Corkonian visitors Donal, Gary, Dylan and John Norberg on Ventry Beach on Monday with John's dog 'Thor'. They weren't on the Blue Flag section of the beach and John didn't know about the dog ban bye laws, but he was inclined to agree with the principle. Photo by Declan Malone Expand
Conor Nugent wouldn't bring his own racing greyhounds to a beach - but he was happy to entertain this dog, who went around Ventry Beach on Monday appealing to people to throw stones for him. Photo by Declan Malone Expand

Maurice O'Connor from Dingle with his dog, who loves nothing more than chasing balls, on Ventry Beach on Monday. Maurice thinks there's plenty of space for dogs outside of Blue Flag areas (and he wasn't on the Blue Flag area). Photo by Declan Malone

John McCarthy, Milltown, with his Labrador 'Bailey' on Ventry beach on Monday. John thinks it's 'crazy' to pass a law banning dogs from Blue Flag beaches, but agrees dogs should be on a lead when they're on a beach. Photo by Declan Malone

Chris Byrne, Ventry, heading to the beach with his golden retriever 'Sally' on Monday. Chris favours the dog ban, from the point of view of hygiene. Photo by Declan Malone

Corkonian visitors Donal, Gary, Dylan and John Norberg on Ventry Beach on Monday with John's dog 'Thor'. They weren't on the Blue Flag section of the beach and John didn't know about the dog ban bye laws, but he was inclined to agree with the principle. Photo by Declan Malone

Conor Nugent wouldn't bring his own racing greyhounds to a beach - but he was happy to entertain this dog, who went around Ventry Beach on Monday appealing to people to throw stones for him. Photo by Declan Malone

Maurice O'Connor from Dingle with his dog, who loves nothing more than chasing balls, on Ventry Beach on Monday. Maurice thinks there's plenty of space for dogs outside of Blue Flag areas (and he wasn't on the Blue Flag area). Photo by Declan Malone

Declan Malone & Joan Maguire

The most restrictive laws ever introduced to control activities on beaches in West Kerry came into force this Monday, banning dogs and horses from the sand, taking the wind out of inflatable toys, and ordering boats and jet skis to stay at least 300m from the shore.

A majority of county councillors considered The Kerry County Council Beach Bye-Laws 2022 “too nanny state” and even “barking mad”. But, even so, they were adopted at a council meeting held on May 16 because they are considered necessary to meet the terms and conditions of the international Blue Flag scheme which is run in Ireland by An Taisce.

