‘Step Brothers’ star John C Reilly spotted in Killorglin as he enjoys Ireland visit

Killorglin got a little taste of Hollywood this past week with actor John C Reilly – beloved for his role in the 2008 film ‘Step Brothers’ where he starred alongside fellow star comedian Will Ferrell – paying a visit to the South Kerry town.

The 56-year-old Irish American actor, fresh from his St Patrick’s Day festival parade duties in Dublin where he was the International Guest of Honour, paid a not one but two visits to Killorglin's hugely popular Bianconi Inn last Saturday night before returning again on Monday evening.

Hazel Daly, owner of the the Bianconi, spoke to The Kerryman about the actor’s visit and said that he seemed to really enjoy his visit down.

"The first time he was here was Saturday night, quite late, and then he wandered back in on Monday night again,” said Hazel.

"He rang in himself and spoke to me and just said that it was John C Reilly from ‘The Late Late Show’ and he wanted to come down for a table of three and asked if we could fit him and obviously we weren’t going to say no!” she laughed.

"He was admiring the artwork that he we have here in the restaurant and he just seemed delighted to be down here. I’m not sure his length of stay but he really enjoyed it and I think the fact that we did all kind of local food as well, local seafood, that seemed to be what he liked, he had the chowder and he seemed to enjoy it,” Hazel continued.