St John’s Theatre looking forward to a brighter spring

With 2020 and 2021 now in the rear-view mirror, things are starting to look much brighter for everyone in the entertainment industry and nowhere was this more evident than in St John’s Theatre last week as the popular venue welcomed back full capacity crowds.

In further good news for the venue, the hunger for the arts has only grown over the past two years according to St John’s manager Máire Logue who spoke to The Kerryman this week. Now, as they enter in a jam-packed February, everyone involved with the running of the theatre, including Máire, is looking forward to having a busy schedule of events – with a few new initiatives sprinkled in – again over the coming months.

This hunger was plain to see to Máire on Wednesday night

"Wednesday night, we had a classical music night with a string quartet and a piano player and it was just a different sort of night. It was a packed house and you know, classical music can be very niche but on Wednesday, people came from everywhere. There were people I saw in St John’s that I have not seen since the very first lockdown and there was just real excitement and a buzz about the place,” she said.

"Even the players on stage, they said it was a great night and and they said the buzz coming off the audience. Everyone just loved it and it was a great start to 2022,” she continued.

Going on, Máire said that it’s been wonderful to celebrate the end of winter and the start of spring by devising a full on programme for February, something she said they haven’t been able to do for so long.

As they look forward to hopefully brighter 2022, Máire said that the time spent in lockdown over the past two years was not wasted, bur rather they took that time to make some tweaks to their focus and re-evaluate how they programme their monthly performances.

One change that they want to introduce is having more shows and activities in the theatre in the middle of the day.

"We’ve had a few people onto asking if we schedule things for during the day so that’s what we’re going to do. Maybe around twice a month, we’ll have some lunchtime gigs. It can be for maybe the older people who don’t like to go out at night or someone who’s working and they might want to come out on their lunch hour and experience some fantastic theatre instead of sitting at their desk,” Máire said.

"That’s something we’re going to do at the end of February. We’re going to have two shows, one on a Thursday night and then a sister show on the Friday lunchtime so that’s going to be great and we’re really excited about,” she continued.

A full look at what’s happening at St John’s this month can be found at their website here: https://www.stjohnstheatre.ie/