St John’s Theatre looking forward to a brighter spring

St John&rsquo;s manager Máire Logue. Photo by Domnick Walsh. Expand
St John's Theatre in Listowel.

Fergus Dennehy

With 2020 and 2021 now in the rear-view mirror, things are starting to look much brighter for everyone in the entertainment industry and nowhere was this more evident than in St John’s Theatre last week as the popular venue welcomed back full capacity crowds.

In further good news for the venue,  the hunger for the arts has only grown over the past two years according to St John’s manager Máire Logue who spoke to The Kerryman this week. Now, as they enter in a jam-packed February, everyone involved with the running of the theatre, including Máire, is looking forward to having a busy schedule of events – with a few new initiatives sprinkled in – again over the coming months.

