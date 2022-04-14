St John’s set to host Ireland’s first ever AI art installation

Kenmare's Carrie Jade Williams is hosting what will be the first ever art installation in Ireland to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Assistive Technology (AT) at St John's Theatre in Listowel on Thursday April 28.

The event will take place on April 28 in St Johns and it will be run by Kenmare's Carrie Jade Williams, who a number of years ago was diagnosed with a rare terminal condition known as Huntington’s Disease which has left her more and more reliant on AI and AT to communicate.

The installation, titled ‘A.I Robots and Spoken Word’, will be incorporating the future of technology with spoken word in Irish, English and Sign Language and it will launched at 7pm on the night.

Carrie spoke to The Kerryman about the installation and what people can expect from it if they pop down.

“Basically, I have something called Huntington’s Disease so I rely completely on assistive technology and I ended up I winning a couple of awesome prizes during lockdown and because of that, I’ve been given lots of arts opportunities to do fully accessible events in and around Kerry,” she said.

“So, for International Poetry Day, we’re going to be hosting an event over in Listowel and basically, this event will be the first time in Ireland that Artificial Intelligence AI) and Assistive Technology (AT) is being used in an art installation. We’re going to be using AI and AT in a really artistic way,” she continued.

Going on, Carrie said that the installation coming up in Listowel will give people the chance to really experience what accessibility really is.

"I’ve invited in some really cool Irish poets, an Irish rapper, some sign language poets and what will happen is, people will come into St John’s in Listowel, it’s going to be dark – I’ve hired in furniture that lights up – and there’s going to be electronic braille, robotic integration and much more,” said Carrie.

“The idea is that if you’re sat there as an able-bodied person, you're going to experience through an art experience, what it’s like to use this assistive technology and kind of just see how cool it is. I really want to move away from this idea that assistive tech is just for disabled people, everybody could do with using some assistive tech, it would save them hours,” she continued.

“It’s like I’ll have picked you up and dumped you in the middle of an assistive tech experience. We’re just going to be using the space in a really interesting and fully accessible way,” she finished.

Tickets are €10 and are available to buy on the St John’s Theatre website here: https://www.stjohnstheatre.ie/shows-events