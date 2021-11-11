Kerry

You think the likely lads haven’t already thought about the Kerry captaincy?

Who will replace Paul Murphy as Kerry senior football team captain in 2022?

Who will replace Paul Murphy as Kerry senior football team captain in 2022?

Paul Brennan

If it hasn’t crossed your mind by now, then don’t panic: in the next few days it will, and by the weekend after next every third person on the street will be yakking about it.

That’s right, we need to talk about the Kerry captaincy. The captaincy of the Kerry senior football team, to be precise, as if you didn’t know that already.

