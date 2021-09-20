Wins for Kennedy and Cooper on day two of Listowel Harvest Festival

Kerry jockeys Bryan Cooper and Jack Kennedy were on the mark at day two of the Listowel Harvest Festival.

Jack Kennedy and trainer Gordon Elliott combined to win The Connolly’s Red Mills EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle over 2m with I A Connect (1/1fav), who relished the drop back in distance.

This was the Jeremy gelding’s first win over hurdles, and it follows up on his win on the flat in July at Kilbeggan. It also brings up the second winner for Kennedy since his return from injury. Kennedy returned to action at Navan on Saturday where the Dingle man rode Weseekhimhere for Gordon Elliott.

Tralee man Bryan Cooper is in top form of late having rode six winners so far this month, bringing his season tally to 22. Bryan partnered Socially Distant (13/2) to land the Win A House With Kerry GAA Handicap Hurdle over 2m 4f. for Wexford trainer Paul Nolan. It marked the Mahler gelding’s first win since March 2020.

Racing continues tomorrow in Listowel when the action turns to the flat. The first race is off at 1:45pm. The day’s feature race is the Edmund & Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stakes over 1m 1f.