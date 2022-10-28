Tributes paid to late Padraig Harnett, sports journalist and soccer administrator in Kerry

Padraig Harnett, who worked as a sports journalist for print and radio in Kerry, and was very involved in soccer from the local Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League up to FAI level, passed away on Thursday evening after a short illness.

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to the late Padraig Harnett, the local sports journalists and soccer activist, who passed away on Thursday after a short illness.

Mr Harnett was involved in soccer at all levels in Kerry, from the schoolboys and girls leagues right up to representing the county on the FAI General Assembly. He was also very involved in local basketball, cycling and motorsport, reporting on those sports and others in the local media and on Radio Kerry.

A native of Killarney, and living in Currans with his wife Maura, Padraig was a familiar face throughout the county at sporting events, soccer in particular, where he was a regular at the Kerry District League headquarters at Mounthawk Park in Tralee or at Celtic Park in Killarney, where he served as club chairman for several years.

Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League chairman Aidan Murnane said he had lost “a great friend, a mentor and a big brother”. Mr Murnane, who had spoken to Padraig most days while he recuperated from recent surgery, told The Kerryman of his shock and deep sadness at the news of his passing.

"I had only spoke to him on Thursday morning, and he was in good spirits. We always had a great relationship. We’d hop off each other over many things soccer related, but he was a great friend,” Mr Murnane said. “I think he was only a year or two older than me, but when I got involved in schoolboys soccer at county level Padraig was a great mentor to me, he was a big brother to me.

"Different times I’d be upset about something or other and I’d be telling him I was going straight up to (FAI HQ) Abbotstown to read them the riot act, and Padraig would be the one to calm me down and tell me he’d sort it out. He was a pacifist, but a very effective administrator.

"He was chairman, secretary and PRO of the KSBGL at different times, he was a member of the SFAI and the WFAI, and he had recently been appointed the South Western Regional Coordinator for the SFAI. His organisational skills were second to none,” Mr Murnane said.

"On a personal level, the generosity of the man was shown to me when my brother Ray had a serious motorbike accident. Padraig organised a huge fundraiser to help Ray, he did so much for him and our family, and he never looked for anything back. In fact he didn’t even want any publicity for it, or for anyone to know he was doing it. He just wanted to help as much as he could, but wanted to be in the background. Such a generous man. All I can say is that we have lost a mentor, a brother, a true friend.”

John O’Regan, Secretary of the Kerry District League (KDL), said Padraig would be a huge loss to local soccer, and all the sports he was involved in.

"I couldn’t believe it when I got the news last night, I nearly fell out of my shoes. We knew he had gone in for a fairly minor operation and expected him to be back on his feet in a few weeks. I only spoke to him above in Mounthawk a couple of weeks ago and he was in great form,” Mr O’Regan told The Kerryman.

"He was a fierce supporter of Kerry soccer, especially the schoolboys game, but he was also fierce excited about this new League of Ireland team coming on board. He was on the KDL committee and he was a great level-headed fella when it came to making decisions. He was very fair and easy to work with.

"You always listened to Padraig when he was giving his reports on the radio, and his knowledge of sports, not just soccer, was superb. And I can’t remember him every having a bad word to say about anyone. He always saw the good in people and was a very positive man. He’ll be a huge loss to soccer in Kerry and, of course, to his family. A gentle giant is how I would describe him,” Mr O’Regan said.

Killarney Celtic FC, which Padraig had a long association with, also paid tribute their former chairman. A club statement said: ‘Killarney Celtic was deeply shocked and saddened last evening to learn of the untimely passing of club stalwart Pádraig Harnett. Former Chairman, Secretary, PRO of both the club and the Kerry School Boys and Girls League, Pádraig was a hugely influential and knowledgeable figure who dedicated his life’s work to the sport he loved. He was popular affable and a mine of information. Widely respected as a broadcaster, freelance journalist and supporter and activist on behalf of all sports in Kerry and beyond he will be greatly missed.

‘A dark cloud has descended on sport in Kerry last evening and our thoughts and prayers are with those closest to him. We will miss him terribly but for you he will be irreplaceable. Our sincere condolences to his wife Maura, his brother Brendan, sister-in-law Kathleen, niece, nephews and the extended Harnett family. May the sod lie gently on his precious soul and may he be granted eternal peace.’

‘Basketball Ireland wish to extend condolences to the Harnett family, following Padraig's passing. He was a huge advocate for Irish basketball through his written and radio contributions and served as PRO for Kerry Area Basketball Board in recent years. May he rest in peace.’

‘We're all so saddened to hear of the passing of Padraig Harnett; a sporting legend and a gentleman. To his family and friends we extend our sincere sympathies. May he rest in peace.’

‘Saddened and shocked to hear Padraig Harnett passed away.He was a great friend to Warriors. following progress since 2016. He co-commentated SL Final on Radio Kerry in March. we wish to express our deepest sympathies to Padraig’s wife Maura and family at this sad time. RIP’

‘All in Killarney and District Motor Club are shocked and saddened at the death of Padraig Harnett RIP. Padraig, a well known sports journalist in Kerry and beyond, was a huge supporter of our events and covered our rally’s for both print and radio over the years. The club extends its sympathies to Padraig’s wife Maura and all his friends and family at this difficult time. May he Rest In Peace’

‘Kerry Airport, as the proud sponsor of the Kerry Area Basketball Board (KABB) Leagues & Cup competitions, is saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Pádraig Harnett - the voice of local basketball fixtures and results on @radiokerrysport since we teamed up with KABB in 2019.’