Win sees Strand Road in strong position for title with win over Fenit Samphires

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 1A

Strand Road 2

Fenit Samphires 0

These two sides had contrasting aspirations going into this game at Mounthawk on Sunday morning with Strand Road looking to boost their title prospects with a win, while Fenit Samphires were hoping to secure a positive result to ease their relegation difficulties.

Strand Road began the game impressively keeping the ball on the deck as much as possible and their cohesive midfield play was the platform for creating scoring opportunities.

Daryl Byrne was a constant threat down the left flank taking on opponents regularly ably assisted by Pa McCarthy and Ciaran Carmody.

The first attack by the home side should have produced a goal after wonderful build up play Daryl Byrne sky-ed his shot from five yards with the gaping goals in front of him.

The Tralee side had to make a substitution after 15 minutes when John McCarthy picked up an injury and he was replaced by Luke Bradley.

They deservedly went ahead in the 17th minute when Ciaran Carmody dispossessed a defender on the end line and when he was bundled over in the box referee Mark Griffin had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Pa McCarthy gave the Fenit goalie no chance with a clinical finish from 12 yards. They doubled their lead two minutes later after a penetrating attack from midfield Pa McCarthy set up Daryl Byrne and he made no mistake from close range.

After this Fenit began to get their act together and Des McCarthy, Richie Burke and Billy Walsh were working their socks off to try and engineer goal-scoring opportunities, but a lot of their attacks broke down in the final third of the pitch.

However, they were still in the game at half-time 2-0 down and a goal from the seasiders could change the complexion of the game very quickly.

Strengthened with players from the bench Fenit enjoyed a good second half performance and asked serious questions of the Strand Road defence but they were lacking in finishing power up front.

Ciaran Carmody made a great run from midfield for Strand Road, but he put his shot over the top from the edge of the box.

Fenit’s first chance of the game came in the 55th minute when the excellent Des McCarthy latched on to a cross, but his header did not have sufficient power to bother the Strand Road keeper who made a comfortable save.

Then Strand Road went close when Tommy McCarthy found Daryl Byrne with a low cross, but he headed tamely into the arms of the Fenit goalkeeper. By now Strand Road took the foot off the pedal and emptied their bench.

Fenit had a late shout for a penalty when Billy Walsh was grounded in the box and the referee made the correct decision to allow play to continue.

This was a big win for Strand Road and now it is a great battle between themselves, Dingle Bay Rovers, Ballyheigue Athletic and possibly CSCB for the two spots for the league final.

Fenit are team building this season after losing a number of key players to other clubs but they have plenty of time to make up lost ground and move up the league table and ease their relegation difficulties.

STRAND ROAD: Paudie O Connor, John Griffin, John Mc Carthy, Jason Mc Coy, Alan Quirke, Eamon Sheehy, Daryl Byrne, Ruairi Hennessy, Pa Mc Carthy, Ciaran Carmody, Tommy McCarthy Subs: Adam O Mahony, Pa O Connor, Luke Bradley, Ciaran Williamson

FENIT SAMPHIRES: David Chute, Brian O Connor, Donnacha Mc Garry, Alan Mc Elligott, Luke Murphy, Keevan Mc Elligott, Des Mc Carthy, Dylan Ryan, Donagh Murphy, Richard Burke, Billy Walsh Subs: Mark Williams, David O Brien, Sean Dowling, Joe Hanifan, Joe Carmody

REFEREE: Mark Griffin