Weekend set-backs for Kerry FC Under 17s and Under 19s

EA SPORTS LEAGUE OF IRELAND UNDER 17

Kerry 0

Galway 1

Kerry turned in a very good performance on Saturday against Galway at Mounthawk Park with a solitary goal decided the issue. Unfortunately it was Galway who got the match winning goal.

Treaty United 2

Kerry 3

Kerry came back from the dead in Limerick last week when it appeared their goose was cooked when they went 2-0 down. In a humdinger of a game they turned in a storming recovery netting three goals to claim the three league points.

Christy Burke (two) and Robert Keane were the Kerry scorers. After a poor start to the season Kerry have been improving in every game in recent weeks and now they are holding their own with most of the sides in their division.

The management team have done a great job and now they are getting the rewards that they richly deserve.

EA SPORTS ENDA McGILL CUP UNDER 19

Kerry FC 2

Cobh Ramblers 3

Kerry were very unlucky to bow out of the Enda McGill Cup at Mounthawk on Sunday losing to Cobh Ramblers.

The game ended 2-2 after 90 minutes so it went to extra time but the visitors won 3-2. Robert Vasiu and Colin Doody were the Kerry scorers.