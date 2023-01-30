Waterford side Villa FC have too much for Killarney Athletic in Munster Junior Cup

MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP

Villa FC (Waterford) 3

Killarney Athletic 0

Killarney Athletic made the long journey to Waterford on Sunday and it was even a longer road home after going down to a very formidable Villa FC side who are the reigning FAI Junior Cup Champions.

Athletic gave a very good account of themselves matching their opponents in most departments of play except on the score board which is the most important place of all.

The home side went ahead on the half hour mark with a Rejix Madika goal. Athletic steadied the ship after this and they appeared comfortable enough in the minutes leading up to half-time.

However, Villa struck with the killer punch just before the break when Ravelli Kilonda delivered a great cross for Rejix Madika and he headed powerfully to the net. Athletic had to let their guard down in the second half hoping to secure a goal that would get them back into the game again.

They put some good constructive football together and got a number of good attacks together but they were unable to penetrate the home defence.

Being committed to attack left them vulnerable at the back and they were caught out late in the game on the counter attack with Luke Walsh playing in a Rejix Madika who was fouled in the box resulting in a penalty and he converted it to complete his hat-trick to cap off a great individual performance for the in-form striker.

Athletic enjoyed good runs in the FAI Junior Cup and Munster Junior Cup and now they can go back to focus on the domestic scene and concentrate on their main mission, which is to try and make it to the Premier A League Final.