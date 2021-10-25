Under 19s’ renaissance continues with victory over Athlone Town

Kian Clancy in action for the Kerry Under 19s Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

EA SPORTS UNDER 19 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Kerry 3

Athlone Town 2

This Kerry side have come a long way since the start of the season and they are registering positive results on a regular basis now.

They entertained Athlone Town at KDL headquarters on Sunday and after a great team performance they came from behind to defeat the midlanders with the winning goal coming in the 90th minute of the game.

Ryan Kelliher gave them the lead early in the 10th minute but Shane Nealon levelled the game for Athlone and then he scored again to give his side a 2-1 lead after 52 minutes.

Kerry got back on level terms in the 72nd minute with a thunderbolt of a goal from 30 yards by Fortunatus Ankomah.

Entering the final five minutes of the game it looked as if it was going to end in a draw but Kerry had other ideas and Ryan Kelliher pounced for the winning goal in the 90th minute.

It was another fine performance by Kerry who showed great character to come back from a goal down and grab a dramatic win and clinch the three points.

Kerry are in action again tonight (Wednesday) when they travel to Limerick to play Treaty United the kick off time is 7pm.

KERRY: Gavin O'Brien, Robert Vasiu, Sean O'Connell, Samuel Aladesanusi, Fortunatus Ankomah, Nathan Gleeson, Ryan Kelliher, Daniel Okwute, Kian Clancy, James Darmody, Cian Brosnan. Subs: Dylan Doona, Conor Kerins, Cianan Cooney, Togor Silong