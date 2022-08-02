Two-goal Tralee Dynamos see off Killorglin to claim Youths League crown

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE YOUTHS LEAGUE FINAL

Tralee Dynamos 2

Killorglin 0

Tralee Dynamos decorated their mantelpiece with more silverware on bank holiday Monday at Mounthawk Park when they were crowned Youths League Champions after an impressive win over Killorglin.

The Tralee side had lost twice to the mid Kerry side in the league, but they won the game that really mattered on Monday.

The game never rose to any major heights and consequently scoring chances were at a premium, but Dynamos took the chances they got and were deserving winners at the end.

It took 20 minutes before the first decent chance was created with Eric McMahon make a great run from midfield for Dynamos, but he was denied by smart goalkeeping by Killorglin keeper John Burke who came off his line and gathered the ball courageously at the feet of the striker.

Dynamos created two good chances before half-time with Jesse Duggan skimming the crossbar with a fizzing shot while Adam Hegarty had a half chance but he could not put it away.

Dynamos were the better side in the first half, but the game was wide open at the interval. Dynamos began the second half at a lively pace and they went ahead in the 48th minute with a fine strike by Eric McMahon.

The Killorglin goalie was called into action shortly afterwards making a decent save to deny Andy Rogers. Killorglin then brought on three subs and they went all out in search of an equaliser.

Now exchanges were becoming heated as tackles were going in from all angles the referee had to produce a few yellow cards to restore order.

Killorglin had a glorious chance to equalise in the 75th minute when Eoghan Hassett was clear through on goals with only the goalie to get past, but he put his shot over the top when he should have found the net.

The game was still delicately balanced in the concluding stages of the game and Killorglin were doing their utmost to try and engineer a goal.

However being totally focused on trying to equalise they left themselves vulnerable at the back and they paid the price in the final minute of the game with Dynamos hitting them on the counter attack and Eric McMahon was through one-on-one with the Killorglin goalie and he remained as cool as a cucumber getting around the custodian and tap the ball into an empty net.

The renaissance of Tralee Dynamos over the past few season’s has been remarkable and now they have won two competition already this season and they are also in the final of the Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youths Cup.

With some fine players now coming up through their underage structure. It looks like Dynamos will be in the winners enclosure mush more frequently going into the future.

TRALEE DYNAMOS: Kyle Clifford, Donagh Stephenson, Jamie O’Shea, Nathan Rogers, Adam Murphy, Sean Whelan Sheridan, Adam Hegarty, Andy Rogers, Jack O’Donoghue, Eric McMahon, Jesse Duggan

KILLORGLIN: John Burke, Killian Spillane, Oisin Lynch, Jason O’Connor, Cillian Foley Noah Falvey, Ryan Diggin, Tom Whittleton Eoghan Hassett, Adam Owens, John Burke