Two-goal Killarney win fiery contest with fellow Celts Listowel

DENNY PREMIER A

Listowel Celtic 0

Killarney Celtic 2

The battle of the Celts at Pat Kennedy Park on Sunday morning was a big attraction and a potential banana skin for reigning Premier A Champions Killarney Celtic. It was a big test for the home side also to gauge if they have the capacity to feature in the league title race this season.

After a fast exciting opening 20 minutes it deteriorated into a foul ridden game with a fair degree of needle developing between the players.

Many late and dangerous tackles were being put in by both sides as rancour and petulance developed among players as the game progressed. Indeed, players from both sides were lucky not to get an early shower after two flare ups one in each half.

The home side started the brightest and went close to opening their account in the fifth minute with Joe Joe Grimes shooting inches wide after a penetrating attack. Immediately afterwards the visitors went ahead with a goal which virtually came out of nowhere.

Chris Brady won the ball at midfield and spotting the Listowel goalie Shane O Sullivan off his line he delivered a delicious dipping ball, which beat the backpedalling custodian. Whether it was intentional or just a cross which went astray it mattered little as it put the visitors ahead.

Play then moved down the other end with Jack Sheehan and Joe Joe Grimes linking up to create an opening for Ashley Grimes but he put his shot over the top.

Just past the half hour mark Listowel’s Jack Sheehan picked up a head injury which led to a lengthy delay and after being bandaged he was unable to continue and was replaced by Andrew Murphy.

When play resumed players from both sides were getting agitated and it led to a free for all in the middle of the pitch, but thankfully order was restored quickly. Another injury occurred when Killarney’s Adam O’Rourke collided with the post trying to get his head to the ball.

Listowel manager Richard Wong must have been pleased with his side at half time to be competing so well while Killarney boss Brian Spillane knew they would need another goal if they were to take the three points.

Killarney Celtic created two chances in succession at the beginning of the second half with Adam O’Rourke putting a free kick over the top and when Wayne Sparling set up Lee Downing he side footed his shot wide from six yards.

Killarney were forced to make a substitution when John McDonagh picked up an injury and he was replaced by Seán O’Brien. Then a great run by Adam O’Rourke split open the Listowel defence, but he was denied by a great save by the Listowel goalie Shane O’Sullivan.

Killarney then found the net through Wayne Sparling only to be called back for offside while down the other end Listowel had claims for a penalty but nothing transpired. As Listowel pressed for an equaliser an effort on goal produced a corner kick.

This was delivered into a packed goalmouth and the Killarney goalie Roy Kelliher showed great courage to claim the ball with several players converging on him..

Two more attacks led to corner kicks for Listowel and they seemed to have a goal on with the second attack only for Kevin O Sullivan to make a great block to deny Ashley Kelliher a certain goal.

It was nervy for Killarney entering the concluding stages of the game with the home side forcing a number of corner kicks but they yielded nothing. With a number of stoppages there was nine minutes of added time and the home side were still in with a chance of getting something from the game.

The visitors had a great chance to put the game to bed five minutes into added time when sub Stephen McCarthy made a terrific run and put Lee Downing clear on goals, but he put his shot wide.

However, Downing was not to be denied two minutes later after Adam O’Rourke and Jamie O’Sullivan had done the spadework to produce the opportunity for Downing and he made no mistake from close range.

Killarney Celtic were worthy winners at the end, but Listowel clearly demonstrated that they also will be major contenders in the Premier A league title race.

LISTOWEL CELTIC: Shane O’Sullivan, Seamus Keane, (Seán Keane 85), Tommy Keane, Kevin McCarthy, Paudie Quinn, Pa Walsh, Joe Joe Grimes, Jack Sheehan, (Andrew Murphy) Jack McElligott, Ashley Grimes, Niall Downey

KILLARNEY CELTIC: Roy Kelliher, Chris Brady, (Jordan Leahy 78), Kevin O’Sullivan, John Mc Donagh, (Seán O’Brien 57), Liam Spillane, Cathal O’Shea, Wayne Sparling, (Jamie O’Sullivan 66), Lee Downing, Adam O’Rourke, Shane Lowth, (Stephen McCarthy 88), Darragh Lowth

REFEREE: John Ross