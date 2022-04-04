Treaty too strong for Kerry U17s

Padraic Looney of Kerry gets a touch on the ball ahead of UCD's Ian Byrne in the U19 League of Ireland soccer game at Mounthawk Park last weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

EA SPORTS U17 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Treaty United 2

Kerry FC 0

Kerry journeyed to the banks of the Shannon on Saturday evening and were hoping they could achieve a favourable result,

This would be a game that would be targeting to get maximum points from and they went about it in positive fashion.

However, they conceded two first half goals and while they battled to try and pull a goal back in the second half they were unable to and the home side won comfortably at the end.

Alexey Sidoron and Daniel O’Dwyer scored for the winners.

Kerry have a home fixture next Saturday against Cobh Ramblers and they will see an opportunity to get three points with home advantage.