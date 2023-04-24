Tralee Dynamos see off Killarney Athletic on penalties to secure Greyhound Cup final berth

GREYHOUND BAR CUP SEMI-FINAL

Killarney Athletic 1

Tralee Dynamos 1

(Tralee Dynamos won 4-2 on penalties after extra-time)

Cup games habitually throw up some surprise results and this Greyhound Bar Cup semi-final at Mounthawk Park on Sunday morning caused an upset of gigantic proportions with Tralee Dynamos dumping Killarney Athletic out of the competition with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win in a game that ended in a welter of excitement.

It turned out to be a very entertaining game that hung in the balance right up to the final whistle.

Athletic came into this game as strong favourites as they only lost one game so far this season and pundits were expecting them to win this game handily and tipped them to be a good bet for a league and cup double given the form they have shown so far this season.

However, they faced a well organised Dynamos side who played to their strengths defending well and prepared to hit on the break any opportunity they got. They began the game positively and got an early free kick, but Shane Lowth was unable to test the Athletic goalkeeper.

Dynamos went ahead in the fifth minute when the Athletic defence went to sleep and Darragh Lowth took full advantage of a defender’s lapse of concentration and he found the net from close range.

The same player had the ball in the net again shortly afterwards, but it was called back by referee Ray Matthews for a handball offence.

As the half moved on Athletic began to impose themselves on the game with Eoin Moynihan, Roko Rujevcan and Matthew Horgan raiding down the flanks and were trying to find striker Brendan Moloney every opportunity they got.

Moloney had their first effort on goal in the 10th minute and his shot brought a good save out of veteran Dynamos keeper Damien Diggins. Moloney was in the thick of the action again shortly afterwards taking down the ball on the verge of the box and turned on to his left peg but his shot went over the top.

Then Dynamos hit on the break and Lorcan Seymour got inside a defender, but he was unable to hit the target from inside the box. Dynamos were forced to make a substitution in the 33rd minute when David Townsend picked up an injury and he was replaced by Brendan Sweeney.

Coming up to half-time Athletic forced a number of corner kicks, but they yielded nothing and they knew they would have to buck up their act if they were to get back into the game. Whatever manager Stuart Templeman said to his charges at the interval it certainly worked and they were a transformed side in the second half.

The game was back on level terms four minutes into the second half when the Dynamos defence were caught off guard and Matthew Horgan ghosted in at the back post and guided a header to the net.

Now Athletic began to completely dominate the game and Dynamos had to dig deep facing wave after wave of attacks. Persistent pressure yielded corner kicks, which were excellently delivered every time by Brendan Moloney, but there was no one to finish them off.

Dynamos hit on the counter attack in the 65th minute with Rob Lynch playing in Shane Lowth but his shot did not have enough zip to test the Athletic goalie. Efforts by Shane Lynch and Moloney kept the Dynamos keeper on his toes, but he handled everything that came his way very well.

Then Athletic raided down the left wing with Matthew Horgan sweeping in a great cross for Brendan Moloney at the back post and it looked as if he had to score but Jeffrey Roche came to the rescue blocking his header.

Entering the concluding stages of the game a foul on Matthew Horgan brought a free kick for Athletic 10 yards outside the box and this was last chance saloon for Athletic if they were to win the game.

It was delivered into the goalmouth by Shane Doolan and among a forest of players Brendan Moloney got his head to the ball his header looked destined for the net, but it rattled the underside of the cross bar and was cleared to safety by a Dynamos defender.

The final whistle sounded after this and the game progressed to extra-time. Athletic created a good chance in the first period of extra-time with Matthew Horgan finding Brendan Moloney with a great cross but he headed it over the top.

Both sides became very cagey in the second period of extra-time and with the game still deadlocked it went to the penalty shoot-out.

Tralee Dynamos were up first to take the penalties and they got off to a perfect start with Darragh Lowth, Lorcan Seymour and Seán Lovett scoring the first three.

Athletic failed to convert their first two kicks with Shane Doolan hitting the crossbar with the first penalty and Dynamos goalie Damien Diggings made a fine save to deny Matthew Horgan.

Cian Tobin steadied the ship for Athletic scoring the third penalty. Then Brendan Sweeney’s shot was saved by the Athletic goalie Gary Sugrue and Shane Lynch scored for Athletic leaving it at 3-2.

Then Shane Lowth had the opportunity to win the game for Dynamos with the fourth penalty and he held his composure admirably and found the back of the net in clinical fashion.

Dynamos celebrated in style while Athletic were left pondering over what might have been the outcome if they had put their superiority to use in the second half.

Now they have to do a post-mortem after this defeat and prepare for the Premier A final against arch rivals Killarney Celtic.

KILLARNEY ATHLETIC: Gary Sugrue, Predrac Gulmcevic, Eoin Moynihan, Shane Doolan, Cian Tobin, Donal Kelliher, Dara O’Shea, Roko Rujevcan, Shane Lynch, Brendan Moloney, Matthew Horgan Subs: Tadhg Doolan, Ian Prendergast, Kian McCann, Gavin O’Sullivan, Aaron Burke, Adam O’Connell

TRALEE DYNAMOS: Damien Diggins, Jeffrey Roche, Sean Lovett, Nemanja Samardic, Pa Dowling, Rob Lynch, Imon Atai, Lorcan Seymour, David Townend, Shane Lowth, Darragh Lowth Subs: Peter Murphy, Philip Evans, Savgme Gyatso

REFEREE: Ray Matthews