Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tralee Dynamos see off Killarney Athletic on penalties to secure Greyhound Cup final berth

The underdogs took a shock victory in Mounthawk Park on Sunday morning

The underdogs took a shock victory in Mounthawk Park on Sunday morning Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

The underdogs took a shock victory in Mounthawk Park on Sunday morning Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The underdogs took a shock victory in Mounthawk Park on Sunday morning Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The underdogs took a shock victory in Mounthawk Park on Sunday morning Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

kerryman

Mike Rice

GREYHOUND BAR CUP SEMI-FINAL

Killarney Athletic 1

Privacy