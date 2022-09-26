Tralee Dynamos put six past The Park in derby win in FAI Junior Cup

Shane Lowth, Ger McCarthy and Lorcan Seymour each scored two goals for Tralee Dynamos in their 6-2 win against The Park

FAI JUNIOR CUP ROUND 1 – Kerry / Desmond League / Clare Region

Tralee Dynamos 6

The Park 3

This all Kerry clash of the arch rivals for the second time in the space of seven days was another keenly contested game with The Park hoping to avenge losing to Tralee Dynamos in the Munster Junior Cup.

While they turned in a good display the concession for a few soft goals cost The Park dearly with Tralee Dynamos winning the game comfortably in the end.

The Park came out of the blocks very quickly and dominated the opening 10 minutes with Dynamos sitting back and absorbing the persistent pressure. They went ahead in the 11th minute when Conor O’Callaghan and Luke Dennehy combined to produce a chance for Dan Fisher, and when his shot was blocked and the ball broke loose Donagh O’Brien was on to it in a flash and rifled a low shot to the bottom corner of the net.

Tralee Dynamos then got their act together and Shane Lowth and Darragh Lowth were causing problems up front while Ger McCarthy and Peter Murphy were menacing from any kind of a set piece situation.

Dynamos equalised in the 25th minute when they caught The Park defence off guard taking a quick corner kick with Darragh Lowth releasing his brother Shane and he found the net with a low shot.

Three minutes later they went ahead from a set-piece situation. A foul on Shane Lowth produced a free kick which was sent into the goalmouth by Andy Rogers and towering striker Ger McCarthy rose above everyone else and headed powerfully to the roof of the net.

Shortly afterwards they extended their lead with a superb goal. Peter Murphy ran on to the ball outside his own box and delivered a 60 yard clearance to Shane Lowth who controlled the ball delightfully got past a defender and drilled the ball to the back of the net.

The Park pulled a goal back in the 36th minute when a Sebastian Vasiu corner kick bobbled about a bit in the Dynamos box and Donagh O’Brien reacted quickest and blasted the ball past The Park goalkeeper. The game was nicely balanced at half time 3-2 and the next goal felt like it would be decisive.

Dynamos began the second half strongly and extended their lead in the 52nd minute when Ger McCarthy delivered in a great ball to Lorcan Seymour and he applied a superb finish.

There was clear daylight between the sides shortly afterwards when Ger McCarthy latched on to a Shane Lowth corner kick and he headed powerfully to the net.

To their credit The Park battled back and they got a glimmer of hope in the 65th minute when Conor O’Callaghan scored with a shot from distance.

They rattled the woodwork twice after this but that was as good as it got for them with Dynamos finishing strongly with a Lorcan Seymour goal to complete a comfortable win at the end.

Great credit to both sides for serving up a very entertaining game played in a great sporting fashion. The game was handled very well by referee Anthony Morrison.

TRALEE DYNAMOS: Kyle Clifford, Adam Murphy, Sean Foley, Peter Murphy, Nemanija Samardic, Brendan Sweeney, Andy Rogers, Lorcan Seymour, Shane Lowth, Ger McCarthy, Darragh Lowth. Subs: Robert Lynch, Atai Imoh, James O’Sullivan, Nathan Rogers, Dave Townsend

THE PARK: Cian O’Brien, Ben Falvey, David Rusk, Adam Sheehy, John Ward, Conor O’Callaghan, Dan Fisher, Kevin Browne, Donagh O’Brien, Sebastian Vasiu, Luke Dennehy. Subs: Sean Kederziski, Adam Walker, David O’Callaghan, Robert Kerins, Solomon Washington.